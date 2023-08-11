Angshuman Rajkhowa Joins Assert AI's Advisory Board
Angshuman Rajkhowa Joins Assert AI's Advisory Board to Spearhead Strategic Innovation and Industry Transformation
Assert AI, a rapidly expanding AI startup at the forefront of computer vision and AI solutions, proudly welcomes Angshuman Rajkhowa to its Advisory Board. Leveraging his extensive cross-industry and cross-functional experience, Mr. Rajkhowa is set to play a pivotal role in shaping Assert AI's strategic direction and Go-To-Market initiatives.
— Shalabh
"I am thrilled to be part of the dynamic Assert AI team, where innovation and cutting-edge technologies converge," states Angshuman Rajkhowa. "Together, we're poised to revolutionize industries worldwide through transformative solutions."
Job Philip, CEO of Assert AI, adds, "At Assert AI, we champion innovation and excellence. Angshuman's prowess in strategy development and solution delivery seamlessly aligns with our mission to provide cutting-edge computer vision solutions."
Angshuman Rajkhowa's distinguished track record in pioneering unconventional solutions highlights his knack for identifying opportunities and driving growth. His wealth of experience from global institutions, including Royal Bank of Scotland, ABN AMRO, Standard Chartered, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, and Citicorp, enriches Assert AI's strategic perspective.
Shalabh, CoFounder and Business Head North America at Assert AI, emphasizes, "Angshuman Rajkhowa's inclusion strengthens our industry standing. His expertise and insights are instrumental in tailoring solutions to evolving client needs."
Assert AI, a rapidly burgeoning startup specializing in cutting-edge computer vision and AI solutions, stands at the vanguard of industry transformation and innovation. Anchored in a commitment to excellence and collaborative progress, Assert AI is primed to lead the revolution in global video analytics and computer vision solutions.
