Side-by-Side Passenger Injured in Crash

August 10, 2023

Berlin, NH – On Wednesday August 9, 2023 at approximately 4:15 p.m., 56-year-old Lisa Dinunno of Bridgewater, Massachusetts, was injured in Jericho State Park. The side by side she was riding in, operated by her son, rolled on its side after turning too sharply while going too fast. Dinunno suffered only minor injuries. She was seat belted but was not wearing a helmet.

The operator of the rental machine was her son, 21-year-old Nico Dinunno, also from Bridgewater Massachusetts. A call to 911 was made from the scene for assistance. Berlin Fire Department and Berlin EMS responded to call. At the time of the call, New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers were all on a rescue mission of a seriously injured hiker who needed to be airlifted.

Due to Conservation Officers not being able to respond immediately to the crash scene, a request was made to Berlin Police Department asking if they would assist in the call. Berlin Police and NH Fish and Game have had a long working relationship and they were happy to assist. With Berlin Police Department’s appreciated assistance, a Conservation Officer was able finish coordinating the helicopter rescue before responding to the crash.

Lisa Dinunno was loaded into Berlin EMS ambulance at the scene and transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for further treatment.

After the Conservation Officer investigated evidence at the scene, obtained evidence from responding Berlin Police Officers, and spoke with Lisa Dinunno, it was determined that unreasonable speed was the leading factor in the crash.