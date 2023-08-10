Promo Direct named top 500 website by the Better Business Bureau

HENDERSON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Promo Direct has been named one of the top 500 most popular websites (www.promodirect.com) in the United States by the Better Business Bureau (BBB). Promo Direct continues to be a leader within the promotional products industry.

Promo Direct has been accredited by the BBB since 2011. BBB is a nonprofit and private organization started in 1912. The BBB consists of 97 local BBB organizations that work under the International Association of Better Business Bureaus (IABBB) in Arlington, Virginia.

Promo Direct’s CEO, Dave Sarro, said the following after the announcement: “On behalf of all Promo Direct employees, we are grateful that the BBB has named us a top 500 website. This recognition continues to solidify Promo Direct as a leader and at the forefront of the promotional products industry. Our website is popular and only gaining steam as more and more end-user buyers are becoming aware of Promo Direct.”

About Promo Direct

Promo Direct (www.promodirect.com) was founded in 1991 by entrepreneur Dave Sarro with the main goal of assisting organizations by improving brand visibility through promotional products and apparel. The company has always strived to provide a premium shopping experience, accompanied by smart marketing solutions. Promo Direct has won numerous national awards over the years and is considered a leader within the promotional products industry.