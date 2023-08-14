Executive Appointment Signals Expansion for Etherio Life Sciences
Accomplished pharmaceutical executive Dawn Will joins Etherio as VP of the company's Life Sciences division.ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dawn Will has joined Etherio as vice president of the company's Life Sciences division, reinforcing its position as an industry leader in meetings and events serving the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector.
With more than 30 years of experience in healthcare and pharmaceuticals, Will brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her new role. Her responsibilities include managing client relationships, supporting the development process, and overseeing the operations of this division.
"Dawn's remarkable background in life sciences includes her extensive expertise in managing commercial, medical, and global congresses making her an invaluable addition to Etherio," said Eli Sananes, president of Etherio Life Sciences. "I look forward to collaborating with her to grow our impact in this highly specialized and critically important meeting sector."
Most recently, Will served as senior director of global meetings and conventions for Regeneron, a leading biotechnology company. She has also held leadership positions in life sciences with Pfizer, FreemanXP supporting Sanofi, and the United States Air Force.
She holds an MBA in healthcare administration from National University and is a Certified Meeting Planner (CMP) with a Healthcare Meeting Compliance Certificate (HMCC) and Medical Meeting Professional (MMP).
Impact on Etherio’s Life Sciences Division
Dawn Will's appointment to the Etherio team signifies more than a new hire; it symbolizes Etherio Life Science's business unit expansion and commitment to continued growth following recent acquisitions. Company leaders say her extensive experience and industry relationships will be vital in driving Etherio's business development efforts and divisional operations.
About Etherio
Etherio united under single ownership the established and award-winning brands of MeetingAdvice, Meeting Expectations, and dGlobal Meetings and Incentives (GMI), now poised to provide the most customer-centric association management, meeting planning, incentive, logistics, and sourcing solutions available to the market. In 2022, Etherio was honored with the CMI25 award for the 16th consecutive year, cementing its place as an industry leader. We're rooted in Atlanta with a worldwide reach and a reputation for delivering excellence.
Jena Dunham
Etherio
