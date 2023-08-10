Decarbonization Energy Infrastructure Fund for Schools Invests in Energy Upgrades to Remove the CapEx Barrier
DELAVAN, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Onsite Utility Services Capital launches Decarbonization Energy Infrastructure Fund to reduce the Carbon Footprint of public and private schools while removing the CapEx and Debt barrier from schools reducing their Carbon Footprint.
OUS Capital (www.onsiteutilityservices.com ) launches the Decarbonization Energy Infrastructure Fund to accelerate the deployment of energy efficiency upgrades and onsite generation in schools. Onsite Utility Services Capital invests in energy infrastructure to reduce carbon footprints and energy usage for private and public entities and simply charges a monthly service fee that is less than what they were spending through our Energy Savings-as-a-Service platform. This can include onsite generation (solar or cogeneration) and energy efficiency solutions.
Fritz Kreiss (CEO) commented,” Reducing our carbon footprint to make an impact is going to require trillions and trillions of dollars to have any impact. But at the same time, schools need to keep their capital focused on education and our children’s future. But that is where our Investment Fund can provide the energy upgrades through our Energy Savings-as-a-Service platform with Zero Capital or Debt for the schools. They simply pay a monthly service fee that is less than what they currently spend along with a nice carbon reduction for their building. And Onsite takes care of the maintenance and service.”
The Energy Infrastructure Fund covers everything from microgrids to cogeneration, LED lighting, Advanced refrigeration solutions, chiller and RTU Optimization for savings up to 50%- if it is proven technology, saves energy and reduces the carbon footprint it can be invested in through the fund and Onsite’s service platform. Onsite is a member of TIPS ( https://www.tips-usa.com/ ) making it even easier for schools nationwide to access the Energy Infrastructure Fund.
Fritz Kreiss added “By removing the CapEx barrier for schools, we can achieve their carbon and energy saving goals while retaining their capital for schools to expand their STEM education. Our plans are to provide an Energy Dashboard and share information about projects including sharing energy calcs with the teachers in math and science. These are our future scientists and engineers. Schools can now be more environmentally responsible and have a reduced impact on their carbon footprint and the electric grid.”
About Onsite Utility Services Capital
Since 1993, Onsite Utility Services Capital has been dedicated to unlocking the power of energy efficiency and carbon reduction for organizations nationwide with zero debt or capital for the client. Through their innovative Energy Savings-as-a-service platform, they have a long track record of lowering energy and carbon consumption, reducing energy spend along with increasing profits for their clients all across America and Mexico. They can be reached at info@ouscapital.com.
