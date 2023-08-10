TICKETS NOW AVAILABLE FOR TEE UP ATL
Tee Up ATL Returns to Kick Off TOUR Championship Week with Charity Concert at the TabernacleATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tee Up ATL returns as the official kickoff event for the TOUR Championship. The annual charity concert is set for Monday, August 21, from 7-10 p.m. at the Tabernacle and will feature performances by JEEZY x DJ DRAMA.
Special programming will include musical performances, player appearances, live installations, interactive activations and fundraising for hometown charities.
Tee Up ATL celebrates the PGA TOUR's top 30 golfers as they come to Atlanta to compete for the FedExCup at the season-ending TOUR Championship held at East Lake Golf Club, August 23-27. Tickets are only $25 and are available for purchase by going to TeeUpATL.com.
“The return of Tee Up ATL underscores the momentum the TOUR Championship has in the Atlanta community,” said Alex Urban, Executive Director of the TOUR Championship. “Led by our incredible sponsors, Tee Up ATL will be a great kickoff to the week and call attention to the community impact of the event, which raised a record $5.5 Million for local charities in 2022.”
The concert, last held in 2019 prior to the pandemic plans to unite Atlanta in a celebration of music, art, and golf with all proceeds benefiting local non-profit organizations including the East Lake Foundation, Grove Park Foundation, First Tee - Metro Atlanta, Purpose Built Schools Atlanta, and Focused Community Strategies.
The annual Tee Up ATL is hosted by the Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau, Atlanta Sports Council, Atlanta Business Chronicle, PGA TOUR Superstore, 680 The Fan with the support of the Proud Partners of the TOUR Championship – Southern Company, The Coca-Cola Company, and Accenture.
Ryan Cameron, two-time Emmy Award-winning personality and nationally syndicated radio host for Urban One, will emcee the event. Past performers include ATL legends CeeLo, Big Boi, Ludacris, and more.
For more information and tickets visit: www.TeeUpATL.com
Fans are encouraged to follow the TOUR Championship on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for tournament updates.
Jeanette McWilliams
Ideas United
+1 914-980-7727
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram