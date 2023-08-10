Tableo Restaurant Management System Launches Fully-supported Partner Program

Tableo restaurant reservation and management system Tableo

The launch of a partner program is a natural step in our progression to expand Tableo globally. We look forward to developing partnerships with POS resellers and other hospitality service providers.” — Jonathan Azzopardi Frantz CEO and Co-founder

ZEBBUG, MALTA, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tableo, the fast-growing Restaurant Reservation and Management System, announces the launch of its Partner Program. Software and hardware providers catering for the hospitality industry, such as resellers of POS systems, can now also add Tableo to their portfolio of offerings.

Tableo offers restaurants one centralized platform for taking reservations, as well as managing guest data and table allocation. Through the partnership resellers can address new market opportunities and grow their business faster with an easy-to-use SaaS and cloud-based solution.

Partner benefits

The Tableo Partner Program is a fully-supported reseller partnership that offers attractive margins on software sales and recurring commissions. All partners can benefit from flexible licensing plans, training and onboarding, technical support, as well as sales and marketing collateral.

Tableo has also announced one of its first strategic partnerships with Tableja, a Lithuanian company servicing customers in Lithuania, Latvia and Bulgaria.

Anyone interested in acting as a reseller for Tableo can register at https://tableo.com/partner-program/

About Tableo

Founded in 2020, Tableo is a restaurant reservation and management platform used by 1000s of restaurateurs across Europe. It offers restaurants of all sizes the ability to easily manage all their reservations from any channel, from one easy to use interface. Through Tableo, restaurants can receive online bookings 24/7, reduce no-shows and collect payments all from one place. For more information visit https://www.tableo.com or visit us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIN.