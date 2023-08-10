Medical Marijuana Market is Set to Experience a Revolutionary Growth | Aphria, Maricann, Cannabis Sativa
The 2023E-2030 Global Medical Marijuana Market study with 132+ market data Tables, Pie charts & Figures is now released by HTF MI. The research assessment of the Market is designed to analyze futuristic trends, growth factors, industry opinions, and industry-validated market facts to forecast till 2029. The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. Some of the players studied are Tilray (Canada), Aurora Cannabis (Canada), Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada), Aphria, Inc (Canada), Maricann Group, Inc (Canada), Tikun Olam, Ltd (Israel), MedReleaf. Corp (Canada), GW Pharmaceuticals plc (United States), Cannabis Sativa, Inc (United Kingdom), OrganiGram Holding Inc (United States), Terra Tech Corp (Canada).
The Global Medical Marijuana Market was valued at USD 9349.24 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 27279.49 Million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 21.48% during 2023-2029.
Definition:
The Medical Marijuana market refers to the sector of the cannabis industry that involves the cultivation, production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for medical purposes. Medical marijuana, also known as medical cannabis, involves the use of cannabis plants or their extracts to alleviate symptoms, manage medical conditions, and improve the quality of life for patients under the supervision of healthcare professionals. Medical marijuana products contain specific cannabinoids, such as THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) and CBD (cannabidiol), which are believed to have therapeutic effects on various medical conditions. These products can come in various forms, including dried flower, oils, capsules, tinctures, edibles, patches, and more. The legalization of medical marijuana in many regions has created a growing market that intersects both the healthcare and cannabis industries.
Market Trends:
• The trend toward legalization and regulation of medical marijuana in various regions is expanding patient access and driving market growth.
• The market is witnessing an increase in the diversity of medical marijuana products, including various strains, delivery methods, and formulations.
• Ongoing research into the therapeutic potential of cannabinoids and medical cannabis is driving the development of evidence-based treatment options.
Market Drivers:
• The potential therapeutic benefits of medical marijuana, such as pain management, seizure reduction, and symptom relief, drive its acceptance within the medical community.
• Patients with chronic conditions or limited treatment options seek alternatives, contributing to the demand for medical marijuana.
• Shifting public perception and attitudes toward cannabis and its medicinal value are driving legalization efforts and regulatory changes.
• The economic benefits of legalizing and taxing medical marijuana contribute to its acceptance by governments and regulatory bodies.
Market Opportunities:
• Developing new and efficient delivery methods such as transdermal patches, inhalers, and infused products presents opportunities for differentiation.
• Conducting rigorous clinical trials to establish the efficacy and safety of medical marijuana for various medical conditions can open doors for medical professionals to recommend its use.
• Providing accurate information, resources, and support for patients and healthcare professionals can build trust and credibility in the market.
Market Challenges:
• Navigating complex and evolving regulations poses challenges for businesses operating in the medical marijuana market.
• Stigma associated with cannabis and its historical legal status can impact patient acceptance and physician recommendation.
• Ensuring consistent quality, potency, and purity of medical marijuana products can be challenging due to variations in cultivation and processing.
2023E-2030 Global Medical Marijuana Market Competitive Analysis
Know your current market situation! Not just new products but ongoing products are also essential to analyze due to ever-changing market dynamics. The study allows marketers to understand consumer trends and segment analysis where they can face a rapid market share drop. Figure out who really the competition is in the marketplace, get to know market share analysis, market position, % Market Share, and segmented revenue.
Players Included in Research Coverage: Tilray (Canada), Aurora Cannabis (Canada), Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada), Aphria, Inc (Canada), Maricann Group, Inc (Canada), Tikun Olam, Ltd (Israel), MedReleaf. Corp (Canada), GW Pharmaceuticals plc (United States), Cannabis Sativa, Inc (United Kingdom), OrganiGram Holding Inc (United States), Terra Tech Corp (Canada)
Additionally, the Past 2023E-2030 Global Medical Marijuana Market data breakdown, Market Entropy to understand development activity and Patent Analysis*, Competitors' Swot Analysis, Product Specifications, and Peer Group Analysis including financial metrics are covered.
Segmentation and Targeting
Essential demographic, geographic, psychographic, and behavioral information about business segments in the 2023E-2030 Medical Marijuana market is targeted to aid in determining the features the company should encompass in order to fit into the business's requirements. For the Consumer-based market - the study is also classified with Market Maker information in order to understand better who the clients are, their buying behavior, and patterns.
2023E-2030 Medical Marijuana Product Types In-Depth: Buds/Marijuana Flower, Extracts, Oil, Tinctures, Others
2023E-2030 Medical Marijuana Major Applications/End users: Chronic Pain, Mental Disorders, Cancer, Others
2023E-2030 Medical Marijuana Major Geographical First Level Segmentation:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Research Objectives:
- Focuses on the key manufacturers, to define, pronounce and examine the value, sales volume, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.
- To share comprehensive information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (opportunities, drivers, growth potential, industry-specific challenges, and risks).
- To analyze the with respect to individual future prospects, growth trends, and their involvement in the total market.
- To analyze reasonable developments such as agreements, expansions new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To deliberately profile the key players and systematically examine their growth strategies.
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
