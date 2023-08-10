The Legendary Secret The World's Top Interior Designers Keep

Antonietta Brunello Cool Wood Floors Franchino

European Flooring Showcases The Epitome of Luxury In Hardwood Flooring

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- European Flooring, the hallmark of excellence and refinement in the luxury hardwood flooring industry, proudly stands as the legendary secret that has captivated the world's most renowned interior designers for years now. With an unwavering commitment to craftsmanship, aesthetics, and unparalleled quality, European Flooring is the company that high end designers turn to time and time again for their residential and commercial projects.

The Florida-based luxury hardwood company unveils a world where the best of nature meets artistry that has been passed down from generation to generation. Each one of their planks, exclusively provided by top European flooring brand Legno Bastone, is a masterpiece waiting to elevate any space. As the go-to choice for discerning architects, celebrated interior designers, and homeowners who seek only the best for their families, European Flooring transforms living and working spaces into realms of luxury that only the elite have known – until now.

Behind the aesthetic allure of European Flooring lies a commitment to supreme quality and craftsmanship. Designers and other interior professionals know that they can always count on European Flooring to complete projects that their clients will adore for years to come. Their wide plank hardwood floors, derived from Europe’s highest quality trees and designed with meticulous attention to detail, tell stories of elegance, strength, and a dedication to beauty that embraces the extraordinary.

The secret ingredient that keeps the industry’s leading designers coming back for more, is the marine-grade Baltic birch plywood substrate core. This architectural marvel is known only to the most astute interior designers, which is what sets European Flooring leagues above their competition. Designed for unyielding stability and resistance to humidity and moisture, the core ensures that their flooring remains a testament to endurance and magnificence no matter what hits it. It’s more than suitable for any type of climate, which is why designers and architects from across the globe trust European Flooring with their projects every time.

The esteemed flooring company doesn't just stop at beauty and quality. They equally prioritize the safety of each home and the family members that reside within it. Their flooring is crafted with potent yet safe adhesives that are free from harmful volatile organic compounds (VOCs), creating a haven of health and well-being within living spaces. European Flooring provides designers and architects with everything they need to create a strong foundation to meet and exceed their clients’ expectations.

Having worked with some of the industry’s top leaders, European Flooring understands that the pursuit of legendary interiors is a personal journey. They strive to make each journey effortless with their user-friendly website, artistic South Florida galleries, and knowledgeable team. The company creates a seamless design process by inviting customers to explore their curated collections from anywhere in the nation. Those that aren’t able to visit one of the company’s three South Florida galleries can request free samples through the website, making it a breeze to envision their elegant planks in your project. They also offer in-house installation, completed by highly skilled experts that are trained by Legno Bastone. From selection to installation, European Flooring ensures a seamless experience that captures the very essence of your design aspirations.

"Our longstanding relationships with the world’s top interior designers stand as a tribute to the unbeatable quality and beauty of our planks, as well as our commitment to a seamless customer journey," said Andrew Cohen, managing partner of European Flooring. "We invite those who seek to transform their homes into havens of luxury to experience the timelessness and durability that our wide plank hardwood floors bring."

European Flooring's legacy of luxury has transcended boundaries and redefined opulence in interior design, and their upscale clientele can vouch for it. As a beacon of craftsmanship and sophistication, European Flooring will be your gateway to your dream space, whether you’re an interior designer, architect, or homeowner.

Unveil the legendary secret and embark on your journey into luxury by visiting www.europeanflooring.com or calling 1-888-995-9433. You can also find an abundance of inspiration for your next design project by following them on Instagram at @europeanflooringofmiami @europeanflooringofpalmbeach and @europeanflooringofftlauderdale. By choosing European Flooring, you’ll be able to experience the epitome of hardwood flooring excellence and join the ranks of those who understand that true opulence is a secret worth sharing.

About European Flooring: European Flooring is a pinnacle of luxury in the hardwood flooring industry. Their premium Legno Bastone planks, derived from the highest quality old growth trees in European forests, embody elegance, artistry, and sophistication. With a commitment to unrivaled craftsmanship, aesthetics, and quality, European Flooring has captured the attention of the world’s top interior designers and discerning clientele since their inception. With a marine-grade core, exquisite finishes, and an emphasis on safety, European Flooring brings the legendary secret of luxury living to homes around the world.

Press Contact:

Lindsey Kollasch

Business Development

European Flooring

marketing@europeanflooring.com

786-801-7317