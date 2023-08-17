Infopro Learning Shines Bright: Named One of the Top Learning Services Companies in 2023
Infopro Learning has been selected as one of the esteemed companies on the prestigious The Training Industry 2023 Top Training Companies™ list.PLAINSBORO, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Training Industry has unveiled its highly anticipated 2023 Top Training Companies™ list for the Learning Services sector. We are thrilled to announce that Infopro Learning has been selected as one of the esteemed companies on this prestigious list.
The Training Industry Top 20 report aims to identify and recognize the best and most innovative training services and technology providers in the corporate learning and development (L&D) market. The selection process was meticulous, evaluating numerous criteria to ensure the chosen companies excel in their respective fields.
Infopro Learning’s inclusion in the 2023 Top Learning Services Companies list is a testament to the breadth and quality of our learning services. With a focus on industry visibility, innovation, and impact, we have consistently delivered comprehensive, end-to-end solutions to our valued clients.
The key criteria for selection included the depth and diversity of learning services offered, industry visibility, client representation, and business performance and growth. Infopro Learning emerged as a leader in meeting our clients’ learning needs through diverse exceptional learning services.
The companies chosen for this year’s Top Learning Services List demonstrated many exceptional learning services, offering their client organizations comprehensive, focused end-to-end solutions. These companies meet all their clients’ learning needs through comprehensive offerings such as content creation, learning technologies, learning strategies, delivery, administrative assistance, and more.
About Infopro Learning
Infopro Learning is an award-winning workforce transformation company that unlocks the potential of employees, clients, and partners. Unlocking potential unleashes higher performance levels, resulting in outcomes aligned with your company’s strategic objectives. Infopro Learning helps you grow, manage change effectively, and ultimately – transform.
Over the last 25 years, Infopro Learning has built services and solutions around training, upskilling, and developing people. As a global leader in talent development and managed learning services, Infopro Learning offers full-service solutions that support the entire lifecycle of learning, including strategy, curriculum design, content development, training delivery, learning administration, and talent sourcing. Our digital platforms and global infrastructure enable the accelerated realization of the outcomes associated with full-service solutions.
