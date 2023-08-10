Robin AI Launches Free AI-Generated Legal Dictionary

Search, filter and copy clauses from the free library Businesses can fly through their contracts with Robin AI's copilot

Robin AI today introduces The Legal Dictionary, a free tool available to anyone who needs access to common legal clauses for their commercial agreements.

The Legal Dictionary is a really simple application of AI technology to create a valuable information source and we are very happy to make it available for everyone.” — Richard Robinson, CEO

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 10, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Robin AI Launches Free AI-Generated Legal DictionaryRobin AI, the legal AI startup, today introduces The Legal Dictionary , a free tool available to anyone who needs access to high quality, common legal clauses for their commercial agreements. The Legal Dictionary was generated using a large language model (LLM), that has been fine tuned with proprietary contract data, and then verified by Robin AI’s in-house team of legal experts.Artificial intelligence has the potential to transform the legal industry, automating repetitive tasks to save companies time and money, while also making legal services more accessible for everyone. Robin AI is at the forefront of bringing this technology innovation to the industry. Its AI copilot is already being used by legal teams to change the way they draft, review and query contracts.Legal services can be expensive and out of reach for many people and small businesses. Robin AI created the Legal Dictionary to help address this and make it simpler for people to draft their own contracts or to understand contract clauses. The Legal Dictionary is a repository of over 300 clauses commonly found in UK and US contracts. Users simply search for the clause they need and copy it to use in their contract. They will also see a plain English explanation of the clause and well as the history behind it.“AI has huge potential to democratise and unlock legal services for everyone,” said Richard Robinson, CEO and co-founder of Robin AI. “The Legal Dictionary is a really simple application of AI technology to create a valuable information source and we are very happy to make it available for everyone.”The Legal Dictionary was created using Anthropic’s Claude LLM. Robin AI partnered with Anthropic because of a shared focus on safe and responsible AI. The output from the LLM was reviewed by Robin AI’s team of legal professionals to ensure quality and accuracy.Robin AI also provides free access to its contract drafting tool so users can easily build their own contracts from standard templates or by taking clauses from the Legal Dictionary and pasting them directly into the tool.Check out The Legal Dictionary.**About Robin AI**Robin AI serves a diverse range of customers from large multinational corporations to SMEs and scale-ups. For example, our free self-serve software helps SMEs process contracts faster and at significantly lower cost - and bigger businesses can make use of more advanced features to edit high volume contracts efficiently, alongside specialist support from our 30 in-house lawyers.Founded in 2019 by Richard Robinson, a former lawyer at Clifford Chance, and James Clough, a former machine learning research scientist at KCL and Imperial College, Robin AI has a 100+ team of full-time employees, including legal professionals and software engineers. The Robin AI team is based in London and New York but operates globally. 75% of its revenue is derived from the US.

A quick overview of The Legal Dictionary from Robin AI