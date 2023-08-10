Axiz secures distribution rights for Veeam Data Management Solutions in East Africa
JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Axiz, a leading technology distributor in Africa, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the East Africa distribution rights for Veeam, a prominent data management solutions provider. This is a significant milestone in Axiz's commitment to Africa, which has been an integral part of its growth strategy.
The distribution rights cover several countries, including Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, and Ethiopia. With a decade-long successful collaboration with Veeam in other markets, Axiz's expansion into East Africa is a natural progression to meet the growing demand for data management solutions in the region.
"We have in the past invested time and effort in building meaningful relationships with resellers in the region," said Terence Barter. "This has allowed us to gain insights into its unique challenges and dynamics enabling us to navigate the complexities of operating in various African countries effectively."
By leveraging its extensive network, expertise, and support services, Axiz aims to help accelerate the adoption of innovative technologies and reinforce its position as a trusted technology distributor on the continent.
About Axiz
Axiz is a leading technology solutions distributor and channel partner based in South Africa, offering a comprehensive portfolio of cutting-edge IT products and services. With a strong commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Axiz has established itself as a trusted partner for vendors, channel partners, and end customers. As a dynamic distributor, Axiz offers an extensive range of technology solutions from industry-leading vendors, including Microsoft, Cisco, Synergy, Oracle, HP, and many more.
