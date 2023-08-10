IoT Tech Expo Europe: Thousands of Senior-Level Representatives Set to Gather in Amsterdam

IoT Tech Expo Europe, one of the most anticipated events in the IoT world, is just around the corner!

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, August 10, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Taking place on September 26-27, 2023, at the prestigious RAI Amsterdam, this cutting-edge event will provide an unparalleled platform for senior-level representatives, including CIOs, CEOs, Senior Architects, and top executives from leading technology companies worldwide.The IoT Tech Expo Europe offers a unique opportunity for senior representatives to delve into the latest trends, innovations, and challenges concerning the Internet of Things sector. The event's carefully curated agenda boasts thought-provoking keynote and engaging panel discussions, all led by renowned experts and industry pioneers. Attendees will gain valuable insights and knowledge that they can apply to their own businesses, positioning them at the forefront of IoT innovation.Featured agenda items include:Digital Twins: Staying on Track with Digital TwinsSupply Chains: IoT Serving Sustainability in Supply ChainsAerospace and Aviation: Implementing IoT Inside the AircraftData Management: IoT Data HandlingBuilding Automation: Building Automation, the Infrastructures of TomorrowEdge Computing: The Evolution of Edge – Where Do We Go Next?Connectivity Landscape: A Holistic Approach to the Connectivity Landscape5G and AI: AI Opportunities in 5GResilient Connectivity: Maintaining Connectivity in a Time of WarSecurity Challenges: Examining the Current IoT Security LandscapeDevice Security: The Ins and Outs of Device Security Featured speakers include:Cornelia Schaurecker - Global Group Director of Big Data and AI – VodafoneThomas Kleine - CIO – PfizerAnca Iordanescu - VP Engineering, Store of the future; Co-founder - IKEA; WomenInTech SwedenCristina Duta - Director of Intelligent Automation – AECOMGarima Singh - Chief Architect – SandvikNicolás Torralba - Head of IoT, Platforms & Digital Solutions – AirbusBhavdeep Magar - Principal Service Engineer – IOT Projects – BPKarinna Calin - Head of Global CX & Data Analytics – UnileverSaurav Palit - Senior Head of Smart Devices and Strategic Alliances - HenkelRobert Bakelaar - IoT Solution Architect - Royal VopakDr. Satyajit Wattamwar - Data Science & Digital Expertise Leader - UnileverThe benefits of attending IoT Tech Expo Europe extend beyond gaining industry knowledge. The event's networking opportunities are unmatched, offering senior-level representatives the chance to connect with like-minded professionals, forge valuable partnerships, and collaborate with industry leaders. The VIP networking party at Strandzuid Boathouse will be the highlight of the social calendar, providing a relaxed atmosphere for guests to unwind, share ideas, and foster meaningful relationships."With over 6,000 IoT enthusiasts expected to attend, IoT Tech Expo Europe will be a convergence of knowledge and expertise. It presents a unique platform for senior-level representatives to explore the latest applications of IoT technology, engage with industry leaders, and discover cutting-edge solutions," said Olivia Reid, the Head of Operations at TechEx.IoT Tech Expo’s exhibitor showcase will feature over 200 companies, each presenting their latest technological advancements and innovative solutions. For senior representatives, this presents an exclusive opportunity to witness firsthand the groundbreaking products and services that are shaping the future of the IoT industry.Don't miss this chance to unlock the future of IoT and gain a competitive edge in the ever-evolving technology landscape. The final discount of 15% will be available until the 27th of August. Secure your spot today and be part of this game-changing event!Holders of Gold & Ultimate passes will also gain access to the official AI-powered mobile and desktop app. This cutting-edge application is scheduled to be launched on the 20th of September, offering a feature-rich digital gateway that will enrich their entire event experience. Leveraging advanced algorithms, the app intelligently analyzes attendees' industries, and preferences to provide personalised recommendations of potential connections they might want to meet.To register for the event and find more information about the tickets , please visitAbout IoT Tech Expo: IoT Tech Expo is an annual event that brings together technology enthusiasts, industry professionals, and thought leaders to explore the latest trends, innovations, and challenges in the world of the Internet of Things. With a carefully curated agenda and a diverse range of speakers, the IoT Tech Expo provides a unique platform for networking, learning, and collaboration.For media inquiries and additional information, please contact: Lukasz Sitkiewicz, Head of Marketing @ IoT Tech Expo Europe Email:lukasz@techexevent.com