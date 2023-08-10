Jellies & Gummies Market Size, Share, Demand, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Jellies & Gummies Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the jellies & gummies market size is predicted to reach $2.81 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 2.5%.
The growth in the jellies & gummies market is due to increase in demand for confectionery goods among the global population. North America region is expected to hold the largest jellies & gummies market share. Major players in the jellies & gummies market include Haribo, Cloetta, Ferrara Candy, Nestle, Mondelez International Inc., Mars Inc., Jelly Belly Candy Company, The Hershey Co.
Jellies & Gummies Market Segments
• By Type: Jellies, Gummies
• By Flavor: Grapefruit, Cherry, Peach, Berries, Apple, Other Flavors
• By Application: Consumer Aged Under 14, Consumer Aged 15 to 31, Consumer Aged 31 and Older
• By Distribution: Store Based, Non-Store Based
• By Geography: The global jellies & gummies market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6679&type=smp
Jellies and gummies refer to a type of confectionery product made using a hydrocolloid (also known as a stabilizer) that acts as a binding element to hold sugar syrup with a high moisture content. Gummies are confectionery products made of gelatin and have a sticky texture, transparent colors, and a sweet, chewy consistency. Jellies have a more solid texture than gummies as they do not contain gelatin, and they use carbohydrates such as pectin, potato starch, maize starch, and tapioca.
Read More On The Jellies & Gummies Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/jellies-gummies-global-market-report
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Jellies & Gummies Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Jellies & Gummies Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
Gummy Vitamins Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gummy-vitamins-global-market-report
Multivitamin Capsules And Tablets Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/multivitamin-capsules-and-tablets-global-market-report
Vitamin and Minerals Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/vitamin-and-mineral-supplement-global-market-report
Contact Information
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info
Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn