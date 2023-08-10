Jellies & Gummies Market Size, Share, Demand, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Jellies & Gummies Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Jellies & Gummies Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the jellies & gummies market size is predicted to reach $2.81 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 2.5%.

The growth in the jellies & gummies market is due to increase in demand for confectionery goods among the global population. North America region is expected to hold the largest jellies & gummies market share. Major players in the jellies & gummies market include Haribo, Cloetta, Ferrara Candy, Nestle, Mondelez International Inc., Mars Inc., Jelly Belly Candy Company, The Hershey Co.

Jellies & Gummies Market Segments

• By Type: Jellies, Gummies

• By Flavor: Grapefruit, Cherry, Peach, Berries, Apple, Other Flavors

• By Application: Consumer Aged Under 14, Consumer Aged 15 to 31, Consumer Aged 31 and Older

• By Distribution: Store Based, Non-Store Based

• By Geography: The global jellies & gummies market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Jellies and gummies refer to a type of confectionery product made using a hydrocolloid (also known as a stabilizer) that acts as a binding element to hold sugar syrup with a high moisture content. Gummies are confectionery products made of gelatin and have a sticky texture, transparent colors, and a sweet, chewy consistency. Jellies have a more solid texture than gummies as they do not contain gelatin, and they use carbohydrates such as pectin, potato starch, maize starch, and tapioca.

