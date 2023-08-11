Infopro Learning Joins Forces with a Large Non-Profit to Support Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Initiatives
Infopro Learning is pleased to announce its collaboration with a renowned non-profit organization to address its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) needs.PLAINSBORO, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Infopro Learning, a leading provider of workforce transformation, is pleased to announce its collaboration with a renowned non-profit organization to address their diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) needs. Through tailored leadership programs, Infopro Learning aims to support the organization's mission of fostering one-to-one mentoring relationships for youth.
A prominent non-profit organization dedicated to empowering individuals chose Infopro Learning as their trusted partner to enhance their DE&I efforts. With a rich history of igniting the power and promise of youth, this organization is one of the oldest and largest youth mentoring organizations in the United States, matching adult volunteers with children from ages five to young adulthood.
Recognizing the significance of DEI in nurturing inclusive environments, the organization has recently taken strides to expand its leadership team, aiming to increase diversity within its ranks. In pursuit of this goal, Infopro Learning has granted the organization rights to two of its highly acclaimed Leadership Programs.
"Infopro Learning is thrilled to be part of this impactful collaboration with a mission-driven organization, driving a culture of inclusion and belonging," said Dan Rust, Head of Global Leadership Development at Infopro Learning. "We know that many DEI initiatives are under pressure right now, and we see that the key to sustainable inclusion efforts is to align with business impact. We aim to empower leaders with the skills and knowledge needed to create inclusive environments that foster the potential of every individual, along with the bottom-line growth of the business."
Infopro Learning is committed to supporting organizations in their pursuit of building inclusive workplaces and fostering diverse leadership. Through their partnership with this prominent non-profit organization, Infopro Learning aims to empower the organization's leaders with the knowledge and skills required to champion diversity, equity, and inclusion.
About Infopro Learning
Infopro Learning is an award-winning workforce transformation company that unlocks the potential of employees, clients, and partners. Unlocking potential unleashes higher performance levels, resulting in outcomes aligned with your company’s strategic objectives. Infopro Learning helps you grow, manage change effectively, and ultimately – transform.
Over the last 25 years, Infopro Learning has built services and solutions around training, upskilling, and developing people. As a global leader in talent development and managed learning services, Infopro Learning offers full-service solutions that support the entire lifecycle of learning, including strategy, curriculum design, content development, training delivery, learning administration, and talent sourcing. Our digital platforms and global infrastructure enable the accelerated realization of the outcomes associated with full-service solutions.
