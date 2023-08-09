Information provided about the tasks in the sports sphere

UZBEKISTAN, August 9 - The President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev was informed about the upcoming major sporting events and plans for developing the sports sphere.

Sport in Uzbekistan is developing dynamically. Its types, such as football, volleyball, boxing, kurash, chess, tennis, weightlifting, and athletics, are very popular. Organized on the idea of the Head of state, the “Olympiad of Five Initiatives” contributes to promoting sports and physical culture among the younger generation.

During the presentation, proposals for developing mass sports, ethnosports, and gymnastics were considered.

In particular, it is proposed to expand the “Olympiad of Five Initiatives” program from 9 to 12 sports and, for the first time, hold it among people with disabilities in 5 sports. The international tournament of riders held annually on the eve of the Navruz holiday in Surkhandarya, is proposed to be organized in other regions of the country. To develop the potential of martial arts in all sports schools, it is planned to open sections of hand-to-hand combat.

As known, on May 25, 2022, the Presidential Resolution “On measures to promote and develop types of ethnosport” was adopted. It determines the holding of the International Ethnosport Festival in Khiva every two years.

The first festival is scheduled for September 7-10 this year in Ichan Kala. Within its framework, folk games and sports competitions, handicraft exhibitions, a melon festival, a pilaf cooking championship, and theatrical programs will take place.

The Head of state instructed to carefully prepare for the festival, to provide all the amenities for participants and tourists, and to create the International Ethnofestival Park in the city of Khiva.

By the Resolution of the President of December 23, 2022, much work is being carried out to develop gymnastics. In particular, gymnastic training centers are being organized in Nukus, Samarkand, and Fergana cities. These are specialized sports education institutions whose graduates will receive diplomas in a coach and selector specialty. Currently, projects for constructing, reconstructing, and equipping buildings for centers are being developed. These sports institutions will start operating from the 2024/2025 academic year.

The Head of state noted the need to introduce the most advanced methods of training athletes in these centers, develop dietology, and create the necessary conditions for students to get to classes conveniently.

Source: UzA