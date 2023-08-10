Saving The Environment With A Small But Mighty Pug
A vibrant and colorful children's book for all ages with a meaningful message
Gidget's Known As Queen of The Sea. We have collected plastic water bottles and other trash while on surfing adventures. We all need to do our part to save the planet.”SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With summer coming to a close and the kids are getting ready to go back to school. There's one book for all children to read before the summers out.
— A Nelson
A new children's book has arrived on the beach just in time.
'The Sea Adventures Of Surf Gidget The Pug' is based on a real life surfing dog called Gidget. And yes, Gidget is friends with the real Gidget from the 1950's.
Gidget, a white pug has been surfing for 8 years living in sunny Southern California. She passes the time by hitting the beaches up and down the coast and hanging 10 or maybe 20 and her winning trophies have stacked up over the last 8 years.
Gidget's surfing legacy was the inspiration to write this children's book. Gidget's mom, Alecia Nelson and author of the book says it has taken over 6 years to finally produce the long awaited fun read.
The book focuses on beach, ocean and marine wildlife conservation.
The book also has witty charm from collaborator Catherine Large and colorful illustrations by Gary Lister making it a visual good read for children and adults.
Susan Kaplan of 'The Late, Late Night Show With James Corden' sound department has this to say about the book:
'Surf Gidget the Pug is not only a talented surfer and an inspiration with the Healing Hearts Foundation, but also has her own books that are teaching moments. She continues to inspire with her second book, The Sea Adventures of Surf Gidget the Pug, which is about ocean conservancy. Alecia and Cath are so generous with their time and effort to make the world a better place and doing it with a rescue pug makes everything better.
Thank you for a wonderful book that spotlights conservancy, friendship and doing the right thing to help others. Great book!'
C Fitton, a book reviewer in Canada and pug lover on instagram has this to say and gives it 5 Paws Up!
'This is an entertaining read based on the real-life surfing pug, Gidget!
The story also sends an important message about protection the ocean and all the wonderful wildlife who inhabit it.
Gidget heads to her favorite surf spot but finds the beach covered in trash. Her seagull pals help her cleans it up.
While out on the waves, Gidget encounters several aquatic reins in distress. For instances, Fin the Dolphin is caught in a fishing net. Whales, crabs, turtles…. they all band together to help each other and clean up their habitat. If only humans could do the same.
All proceeds from the books go to 'Surf Gidget The Pug Healing Hearts Foundation' a registered non-profit 501(c)3 that rescues neglected dogs and places them with disadvantaged young adults.
Hooray For Gidget!'
Hooray for Gidget is right. Not only is Gidget a conservationist but she's also a humanitarian too. Is there anything this pug can't do?
Gidget is currently working on her documentary coming in 2024.
To follow the daily activities of this remarkable pug follow her on
Instagram: @surf_gidget_the_pug Facebook: Surf Gidget The Pug
For immediate release at: www.surfgidgetthepug.com and on the foundation page: www.surfgidgetthepughealingheartsfoundation.org
Coming soon to Amazon.
