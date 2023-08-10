Bottled Water Processing System Market is Projected to Reach $68.7 Bn by 2032 | Merck, Shivsu, Tetra, Accutek, Lenntech

global bottled water processing system market size was valued at $39.4 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $68.7 billion by 2032

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Bottled Water Processing System Market," The bottled water processing system market size was valued at $39.4 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $68.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2032.

Bottled water is one of the most commonly available and most bought beverages across the globe, owing to its extensive consumption by humans to maintain hydration. Furthermore, the rising global population is expected to further increase the demand for bottled water. Thereby increasing the number of bottled water providers and boosting the bottled water processing system industry.

The increasing global population has significantly increased the demand for essential products such as water, food, and medicines. Furthermore, consumption of water is necessary for maintaining good health and avoiding dehydration. Thus, bottled water is one of the most consumed beverages across the globe, and the demand for bottled water is further expected to increase in the coming years, thereby driving the growth of the bottled water processing system market.

The global bottled water industry is highly competitive with a large number of local and regional players. Thus, major bottled water providers focus on maintaining the purity of their water to maintain their customer base. Hence, purification systems are a major part of the bottled water industry. UV treatment systems, and reverse osmosis equipment are some of the most widely adopted purification technologies by major players in the bottled water industry. Moreover, to achieve a higher level of water decontamination reverse osmosis process is used by the bottling plants. Reverse osmosis is becoming an increasingly popular choice for bottling plants due to the fact it can remove contaminants more than most of the other systems. However, large volumes of wastewater are generated, which can go wasted if not reused; thereby, increasing the operation cost of this system.

Additionally, packaging of bottled water is a major part of the overall customer experience and market strategies. Thus, major players in the packaging industry are providing specialized systems for bottling water. For instance, Co.Mac srl offers automatic bottling systems for small-scale bottled water providers with a capacity of up to 6,000 bottles/hour as well as for large-scale bottled water providers with a capacity of over bottled water. Thus, the importance of packaging further boosts the bottled water processing system market growth.

Furthermore, the urban population usually leads fast-paced lives and prioritizes convenience foremost, and bottled water offers a portable and readily available solution that allows an urban consumer to access clean water regardless of their location. Moreover, demand for bottled water is expected to rise as population density rises and people spend more time commuting, thus driving the growth of the bottled water processing systems that are essential for bottling the bottled water. Additionally, the demand for specialized bottled water such as mineral water, sparkling water, flavored water, alkaline water, and electrolyte-enhanced water is rising because of the high purchasing power of the urban population.

Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is primarily a developing region, with the exceptions such South Korea, Japan, and Australia, apart from them major countries such as China, India, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Philippines are growing with a rapid pace. The high growth rate which significantly increases the disposable income per capita opens door for the growth of many industrial sectors including bottled water processing system market. In addition, the unavailability of safe and clean water in various parts of the region drives demand for bottled water. In addition, people also buy bottled water during travel in trains, and busses which is a big phenomenon in countries such as India, and China owing to their large land area. This drives growth of the bottled water processing system market. For instance, in December 2022, Jeju Samdasoo, leading bottled mineral water brand of South Korea begun exports to India, shipping 45 tons of the water.

Moreover, the demand for functional and premium bottled water drives innovation in the industry. Furthermore, the increasing consumer awareness of health and wellness, along with the growing preference for premium products, contributes to the expanding market for functional and premium bottled water. This market growth provides an opportunity for bottled water processing system manufacturers to cater to the rising demand.

The major players profiled in the global bottled water processing system market include Merck KGaA, Creative OZ-Air (I) Pvt Ltd., E-Rotek Water Systems Co., Ltd., Shivsu Canadian Clear Water Technology Private Limited, Evergreen Technologies, Tetra Laval S.A., Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies, Inc., Lenntech B.V., Danaher Corporation (Pall Corporation), and Marlo Incorporated.

