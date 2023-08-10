Flame Retardant Protective Wear Market is Projected to Reach $6.1 Billion by 2032 | Honeywell, Ansell, DuPont, Solvay

global flame retardant protective wear market size was valued at $3.5 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $6.1 billion by 2032

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Flame Retardant Protective Wear Market," The flame retardant protective wear market size was valued at $3.5 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $6.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2032. Flame retardant protective wear refers to the garments such as coveralls, bomber-jackers, high-visibility jackets, and others that offer protection to the wearers from hazards such as shock or fire. Demand for flame retardant protective wear is majorly attributed to rising safety concerns among workers and increasing regulations laid down by Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). According to OSHA, the workers working in the electrical, manufacturing, and oil & gas sector must use flame retardant protective wear to ensure their safety.

Download PDF Sample@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/75144

Key Market Players

Ansell Ltd.

3M

VF Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Lakeland Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

DuPont

Solvay

International Enviroguard

W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.

The increasing acceptance of less expensive alternatives, such as personal protective equipment and accessories, in the industrial sector, is predicted to act as a barrier to the market expansion for flame retardant protective wear. The rise in the price of the raw materials used to manufacture flame retardant clothing is a significant factor encouraging end users to select more affordable alternatives. The growth of the flame retardant protective wear is predicted to be hampered due to the availability of reasonably priced alternatives.

The fire retardant protective wear market share is increasing rapidly as this protective wear can self-extinguish, and offers enhanced insulation against fire, flames thereby preventing severe injuries and burns. The flame retardant protective wear garments can be reused and laundered with proper measures. For instance, the flame retardant protective wear by International Enviroguard has an attached hood and offers protection against wide range of chemicals. It has elastic wrists, elastic in back to prevent rips & tears, resistance against vertical flames, and elastic ankles. In the oil & gas sector, the workers must be protected against flash fire during drilling and refining operations for which flame retardant protective wear is used. All these are the major factors projected to drive the flame retardant protective wear market growth during the forecast period.

Inquire Before Buying@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/75144

Rising use of flame retardant protective wear in electric, construction, mining, and other industries to generate excellent growth opportunities in the market. For instance, the workers working in firefighting sector must be protected against explosion from severe burns & flames. To ensure utmost protection, gloves, facial protection, and helmets are used. In the electric sector, flame retardant protective wear is used as these are self-extinguishing products that reduce the likelihood of severe burns. In the mining sector, this clothing reduces the risk of combustion. The workers working in the industrial & metal processing sector use PPE to protect themselves from potential injuries. Also, in sectors such as plastics, wood processing, fertilizers, and others, these protective clothing is used to safeguard the life of workers. The flame retardant protective wear clothing can withstand high temperatures when they come in contact with heat and fire.

The protective wear clothing offers protection to the body in any hazardous conditions and prevent the penetration of sparks as well as molten splash. For instance, the flame retardant protective wear offered by DuPont offers superior protection against fire and flash hazards. This protective wear made from Nomex fabric are certified fabrics that are engineered to offer protection against electric arc furnace. Welders, machine operators, fabricators, mechanics, and sheet metal workers widely use flame retardant protective wear for safety and protection against fire accidents. These factors are anticipated to have a positive impact on the flame retardant protective wear market forecast.`

The flame retardant protective wear market share is segmented on the basis of material, product, end-use industry, and region. By material, it is classified into kevlar, modacrylic, nomex, and others. By product, it is classified into apron, coat, pant, jacket, sleeves, and others. By end-use industry, it is classified into electrical, oil & gas, construction & manufacturing, mining, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report offers a comprehensive studyof the global flame retardant protective wear market analysis by thoroughly studying various aspects of the market including major segments, market statistics, market dynamics, regional market outlook, importance of construction worker safety, investment opportunities, and top players working towards the growth of the market. The report also highlights the present scenario and upcoming trends & developments that are contributing toward the flame retardant protective wear market trends. Moreover, restraints and challenges that hold power to obstruct the market growth are also profiled in the report along with the Porter’s five forces analysis of the market to elucidate factors such as competitive landscape, bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threats of new players, and emergence of substitutes in the market.

Impact of Covid-19 on the Global Flame Retardant Protective Wear Industry

The COVID-19 outbreak had a negative impact on the flame retardant protective wear market. This was majorly owing to reduced demand from end-use industries namely oil & gas, manufacturing, chemical, and others. The demand for flame retardant protective wear was greatly reduced as only essential services were allowed to operate during the pandemic

Looking for Customization@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/75144

Key Findings of the Study

Based on material, the modacrylic sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2022 and the nomex sub-segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on product, the apron sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2022 and is predicted to have a fastest growth rate during the forecast period

