Blockchain-as-a-Service to Hit $84.6 Billion by 2031 Driven by Cloud Adoption & Security Needs

Blockchain-as-a-Service enables secure, cost-efficient blockchain adoption, driven by cloud integration, enterprise digitization, and rising data security needs

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report Blockchain-as-a-Service Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Offering (Tools, Services), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), by Application (Payments, Smart Contracts, Supply Chain Management, Compliance management, Trade Finance, Others), by industry Vertical (BFSI, Government and Public Sector, Manufacturing, Retail and E Commerce, Media and Entertainment, Transportation and logistics, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2031, The global blockchain-as-a-service market size was valued at USD 829 million in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 84.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 59.3% from 2022 to 2031.The Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) market is emerging as a transformative service model that enables enterprises to build, host, and manage blockchain applications without investing in complex infrastructure. With the rise of digital ecosystems, organizations across BFSI, healthcare, retail, and logistics are increasingly shifting toward BaaS platforms to simplify blockchain deployment and accelerate innovation. This shift is primarily driven by the demand for enhanced transparency, secure data exchange, and real-time tracking across business processes.As cloud adoption continues to expand, BaaS providers are leveraging cloud platforms to deliver scalable, flexible, and cost-efficient blockchain solutions. The availability of pre-configured templates, smart contract tools, and integrated management services has significantly reduced the entry barrier for blockchain implementation. The shift toward Industry 4.0 is further accelerating the adoption of blockchain services in manufacturing and supply chains.Additionally, the growing demand for efficient cross-border payments and digital identity management is fueling the adoption of BaaS models in the BFSI sector. Blockchain-based payment infrastructures help reduce transaction costs and processing time, while improving compliance and reducing fraud risks.The increasing number of blockchain start-ups and rising venture capital investments are also supporting market expansion. BaaS providers are continuously improving their platforms with customizable modules, strong API integration, and industry-specific blockchain frameworks to meet diverse enterprise needs.However, challenges such as regulatory uncertainties, interoperability concerns, and limited blockchain expertise within organizations remain barriers to widespread adoption. Regionally, the market is assessed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.On the basis of enterprise size, large enterprises held the dominant share of the blockchain-as-a-service market in 2021 and are expected to maintain this lead throughout the forecast period. Their strong position is driven by the need for customized blockchain solutions, enhanced privacy, and robust record-management capabilities. Meanwhile, the SMEs segment is projected to experience the highest growth rate, supported by increasing technological adoption and digital transformation initiatives, which will further accelerate overall market expansion.𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀Region-wise, North America led the blockchain-as-a-service market in 2021 and is anticipated to sustain its dominance due to substantial investment in advanced technological solutions. 