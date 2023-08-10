Wunderkind Expands Text Platform To Canada
Launch allows brands to integrate email and SMS communications to Canadian customers as Wunderkind extends its tech-based services on a global scaleNEW YORK, NY, USA, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wunderkind, the leading performance marketing solution, announced it has expanded the availability of its Text platform to now support text in Canada. With this launch, brands can now use the Wunderkind platform to communicate with their Canadian customers via SMS text messaging, in addition to the existing support for email.
Canada is the first region outside of the US and UK where Wunderkind has extended the Text platform. With the addition of several features needed to launch in Canada, the Text platform is now poised to expand globally as well.
For starters, the Canadian market requires support for French. The Wunderkind Text platform developed multi-language support, aided by Advanced Language Detection, which clients can use to build both English and French language campaigns and target users based on their preferred language.
Canada also requires a “handset verifier” double opt-in capability, which Wunderkind supports with Mobile One-Touch, Text-to-Join, and Typed Double Opt-In features used worldwide.
Companies in Canada can choose to adopt the Text platform on a standalone basis, or integrate it with either existing or new email platform capabilities.
“This expansion into Canada marks a significant milestone for both Wunderkind and our customers worldwide,” said Megan Kresinske, Senior Director of Product Marketing at Wunderkind. “It offers a powerful solution to companies operating in Canada where, like in the US market, a majority of consumers say they are open to receiving text messages from the brands they trust.”
According to a recent study by the CTIA, 93% of consumers place more trust in text messaging than other channels. What’s more, the average text message open rate is 98%. Taken together, bringing text capabilities to companies worldwide is a critical component of Wunderkind’s global growth strategy.
About Wunderkind
Wunderkind is a leading digital marketing platform that delivers performance marketing and advertising solutions to brands, publishers, and advertisers.
Wunderkind’s performance marketing solutions allow brands and retailers to scale marketing channels without relying on third-party cookies through proprietary identity management technology purpose-built for web, email, and text. By expertly tailoring, automating, and scaling brand-forward, one-to-one experiences, Wunderkind helps acquire new customers at scale and keep them loyal for life. Wunderkind rivals the scale of Google and Facebook with a more efficient ROAS. Unlike any other company, Wunderkind guarantees revenue performance.
Wunderkind’s advertising product (WunderKIND Ads) delivers an unparalleled user-first ad experience across a curated list of top-tier publishers. High-impact ads are delivered in a non-intrusive and kind way, once a user disengages, resulting in happier users and higher returns for both advertisers and publishers.
Discover how Wunderkind can drive efficient growth for your brand by visiting wunderkind.co.
