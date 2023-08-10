Solar Distribution Veteran Joins Grape Solar's Executive Team
Jerry Biron, an iconic solar distribution veteran, joins Grape Solar as Sr. Vice President
THINK BIG, ACT SMALL. UNDER PROMISE, OVER DELIVER. ALWAYS CHALLENGING, NEVER IMPOSSIBLE!”EUGENE, OR, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Grape Solar announced the appointment of Mr. Jerry Biron, a solar distribution veteran, to the position of Sr. Vice President.
Mr. Biron brings more than 30 years of extensive renewable energy and electro-mechanical industry experience to Grape Solar. Most significantly, Mr. Biron spent 17 years at CED Greentech, a pioneer of solar distribution in the United States. Mr. Biron's responsibility at Grape Solar is to remap its U.S. distribution channels to cover nationwide network of installers/EPCs, dealers, distributors and other value chain players, in the residential, C&I, and Utility scale projects and emerging applications such as micro grids.
"Jerry is my hero, not only in the literal sense, but also in the business sense. Jerry is one of the few sales executives in the solar industry that truly listens to what customers' needs and wants, and delivers. Jerry's understanding of Grape Solar's value of Under Promise and Over Deliver is perfectly aligned with our philosophy," commented Ocean Yuan, founder and CEO of Grape Solar.
"I am pleased to join Grape Solar, a company that has a high moral purpose, clear vision, focused mission, and is extremely competitive, fully supporting the complete revitalization of U.S. solar manufacturing capabilities. Grape Solar has the best inside sales support team in the industry, for me, that is very valuable. I am excited about the unlimited opportunities ahead and will work hard to reach even greater goals for Grape Solar and our customers," Jerry expressed his confidence in his new position.
Mr. Biron is an honored veteran of the U.S. Army as a helicopter pilot, attaining the rank of Captain and awarded the Bronze Star Medal for Achievement while serving in combat.
About Grape Solar:
Founded in Eugene, Oregon in 2009 by an award winning entrepreneur Mr. Ocean Yuan, a University of Oregon graduate, Grape Solar pioneered the business model of distributing solar systems through the nation's big box retailers. Since 2012, Grape Solar has led the efforts to push for "All THINGS SOLAR MADE IN AMERICA" initiative. Grape Solar is continuing leading the consortium of solar component manufacturing in the USA, including the most challenging task of making solar cells in Oregon Solar Industrial Park (OSiP).
