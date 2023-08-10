The International Business Brokers Association has recognized Christina Lazuric-Woscoff with the IBBA Deal Maker Award

California Business Brokers® The Leader in Listing & Selling Businesses located in California. We Sell Companies. Worldwide. No.1 Ranked M&A Firm Top Closers.

MISSION VIEJO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- International Business Brokers Association, the leading trade association for business brokers and advisors, announced the award winners for 2022 deal activity at its recent National Conference in Orlando, FL. Awards were bestowed for both individual and firm performance, as well as for collaboration with private equity and service provider firms.

California Business Brokers principal broker, Christina Lazuric, was honored with the prestigious 2022 Platinum Club Award. This award is presented to an office that completed sell–side or buy–side deals totaling more than $10M in combined enterprise value in the calendar year.

Christina Lazuric was also awarded the coveted 2022 Deal Maker Award, given to those individuals who sold at least 10 qualified businesses during the 2022 calendar year.

“More than 1,800 deal submissions were reviewed for this year’s awards program, making this our largest group of award winners yet,” stated Kylene Golubski, IBBA Executive Director. “The growth of our awards is a direct indicator of our members’ growing success and the growing awareness that Business Brokers are an essential part of a business ownership transfer. These awards represent hard work, perseverance and excellence in our profession, and these individuals should be extremely proud of their accomplishments.”

