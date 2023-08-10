Maryland Cycling Classic Presented by UnitedHealthcare Releases Full Schedule of Weekend Events
America’s Top Cycling Race to Feature Weekend of Free Family-Friendly Events from Thursday, August 31 – Sunday, September 3, 2023 in Baltimore, Md.BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, USA, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Maryland Cycling Classic presented by UnitedHealthcare today announced its full schedule of events for Labor Day weekend beginning Thursday, August 31 and culminating with America’s top-ranked professional road cycling race on Sunday, September 3, 2023, in Baltimore, Md. Featuring a wide range of free activities for the entire family to enjoy, the weekend will include a community “Bike Jam” free to the public and open to children, families, and cyclists of all ages, as well as street festivals, a stage presentation to introduce the professional cyclists, and a Health & Wellness Expo on race day. Fans can find more details and the full schedule of events at marylandcyclingclassic.us.
The second annual event will kick off with a community enrichment day on Thursday, August 31, including a series of elementary school visits by professional cyclists and community ambassadors to educate children on bike and helmet safety. The weekend also offers fans an opportunity to ride parts of the Maryland Cycling Classic professional road course during the UHCCF Bridges of Hope Ride (BOH) presented by Kelly Benefits on Saturday, September 2, the official charity ride of the event benefiting the UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation. In 2022, the BOH charity ride raised over $200,000. To register, click here.
The full schedule of events for Maryland Cycling Classic includes*:
Thursday, August 31 | Community Enrichment Day
School Assemblies
Supported by UnitedHealthcare and Baltimore City Public School System Office of Family Engagement
Race ambassadors and professional cyclists will visit local elementary schools to educate children on bike and helmet safety in Baltimore City and Baltimore County
The Maryland Cycling Classic will also distribute a Youth Activity Booklet including detailed curriculum on cycling-related activities using math, geography, and science to all participating Baltimore City Schools
Welcome Reception “Celebrating African American Achievements in Pro Cycling” @ Reginald F. Lewis Museum: 6:00-7:30 p.m.
Supported by Baltimore Area Chamber, Visit Baltimore and Baltimore Times
Please note, this event is invite only, not open to the public
Friday, September 1
Mayor’s Community “Bike Jam” @ Patterson Park: 3:30 – 6:00 p.m. (Pulaski Monument)
A free community bike ride for children, families and cyclists of all ages will take place around Patterson Park on Friday afternoon
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, Olympic athletes, ambassadors and celebrity guests are slated to participate
The Bike Jam will include bike maintenance stations, Bike Helmet Safety Clinic presented by Johns Hopkins Medicine, a Bike Safety and “Rules of the Road” station presented by BGE, a Youth Skills Track presented by Human Powered Health, Hydration Zone presented by THORNE, and a 1.5-mile “Slow Ride” presented by PNC Bank with Olympians
Local food vendors will be on-site, and a DJ will provide entertainment during the ride
Maryland Cycling Classic presenting sponsor UnitedHealthcare and some of its affiliated partners will also have mobile units on site to offer health information, and other exhibitors and vendors will be present
Location: Patterson Park, Pulaski Monument, 2806 Eastern Blvd, Baltimore, MD 21224
Saturday, September 2
UHCCF Bridges of Hope Ride presented by Kelly Benefits: 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Start and finish: 1 Kelly Way, Sparks, MD 21152
The official charity ride for Maryland Cycling Classic will take riders through parts of the professional road course and benefits the UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation
To register, visit marylandcyclingclassic.us
Official Team Introduction presented by Visit Baltimore, Beatty Properties and Fogo de Chao: 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. @ Harbor Point – Central Plaza
Fans will be introduced to the cyclists from 16 teams and more than 25 countries around the world, including Tour de France participants, Olympians, and World Champions
Sunday, September 3
Maryland Cycling Classic presented by UnitedHealthcare: 12 – 5:30 p.m.
START - Baltimore County: 12:00 p.m. @ One Kelly Way, Sparks, MD 21409
FINISH – Baltimore: 3:00-5:30 p.m. @ Inner Harbor 701 E. Pratt St., Baltimore, MD 21202
Human Performance Expo: 12:00 – 5:30 p.m. Between Lombard & Pratt Streets on Market Pl
Presented by Human Powered Health
Finish Line Entertainment & Demonstrations: 12:30 – 2:30 pm @ E. Pratt St. & Market
B360 Motorcycle Demonstration
RxBenefits Wittle Bitty Tricycle Race
Dialed Action Stunt Bike Team
Awards Presentation: est. 5:00 - 5:30 p.m. @ Colwell Center Plaza, 701 E. Pratt St., Baltimore, MD 21202
* Please note, schedule is subject to change. Please visit MarylandCyclingClassic.us for the most up-to-date information.
Host partners of the Maryland Cycling Classic presented by UnitedHealthcare include the City of Baltimore, Visit Baltimore, Baltimore County, and the State of Maryland. The event is sanctioned by the UCI and USA Cycling and is managed and marketed by Medalist Sports, LLC of Peachtree City, Ga., and KOM Sports Marketing of Colorado Springs, Colo., professional road cycling leaders for the past two decades. The event is a production of the Sport & Entertainment Corporation of Maryland.
For 2023 race jersey artwork and 2022 Maryland Cycling Classic images, click here. All photos courtesy of Maryland Cycling Classic. To be added to distribution list, contact info@komsports.com. For sponsorship/partner information: info@komsports.com or info@marylandclassic.us.
About Maryland Cycling Classic presented by UnitedHealthcare
The second annual Maryland Cycling Classic presented by UnitedHealthcare, America’s top one-day international pro cycling race sanctioned by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) and USA Cycling, is taking place September 3, 2023 in Baltimore, Md. The race features some of the world’s best cyclists including Tour de France participants, national champions, world champions, and Olympians from over 20 countries. The Maryland Cycling Classic presented by UnitedHealthcare is part of a four-day weekend community celebration of health and wellness featuring participatory events, an interactive festival, local food and drinks, along with other family-friendly activities. The race is endorsed by Maryland and Baltimore civic leaders, while owned and operated by Sport and Entertainment Corporation of Maryland. The event is managed and marketed by industry leaders Medalist Sports and KOM Sports Marketing. Learn more about the Maryland Cycling Classic supported by UnitedHealthcare at www.marylandcyclingclassic.us.
