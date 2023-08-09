Chief Deputy Sam Langholz Appointed to Iowa Court of Appeals

DES MOINES— Today, Governor Kim Reynolds announced Chief Deputy Sam Langholz’s appointment to the Iowa Court of Appeals. Attorney General Bird released the following statement in response:

“I am so proud of Chief Deputy Sam Langholz for his appointment to the Iowa Court of Appeals. Sam has a keen legal mind, thoughtful approach to the law, and unwavering respect for both our state and federal Constitutions. He has played an integral role through two administrations in the Iowa Attorney General’s office, advising both former Attorney General Tom Miller and me. I have no doubt that his vast knowledge and experience will make him a valuable member of the Court.”

