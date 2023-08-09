Department of Transportation Veterans Bill Panos and Sheilah Brous Joining Bentley Systems

Bentley Expands Public Sector Experience, Programs, and Partnerships to Benefit Transportation Sector

EXTON, Pa. – Aug. 9, 2023 – Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced the appointment of Bill Panos as Senior Director, North America Transportation and Sheilah Brous as Senior Director, North America Mobility. Panos will lead a dedicated team in driving the growth of Bentley’s Enterprise Public Sector programs and transportation partnerships. Brous will focus on ensuring the delivery of best-in-class outcomes. She reports to Panos, who reports to Vice President, Regional Executive, Americas Ken MacArthur.

Panos brings four decades of experience in the government and private sectors to Bentley’s new leadership role. Previously, Panos was a member of governors’ cabinets in two states, serving as Director and Chief Executive Officer for the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT). He also served as a director for the City and Port of West Sacramento, California, as construction executive for the state of Washington, and as a state agency director for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. His private sector work included serving as Vice President and Senior Director for management consulting, energy advisory services, and integrated risk management at Gannett Fleming and as Group Manager at TRW Automotive Group.

Panos is a public sector and transportation thought leader and has received numerous national awards throughout his career. He is a fellow of the Council of State Governments and a board member for the Intelligent Transportation Society of America. Formerly, Panos served on the executive committee for the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials and as President of the Western Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials.

Panos’s new chapter with Bentley will build on his acumen and experience as a trusted advisor, committed to providing innovative solutions and pragmatic tools that will support the Bentley North America team and its users while, ultimately, expanding the benefits of infrastructure to communities across North America.

Panos said, “Bentley has a long history helping to solve the transportation sector’s toughest problems. Joining this team is thrilling and purposeful, and I can’t wait to grow with them.”

Brous complements Panos’s background with nearly 30 years of organization, process, and policy experience in the public and private sectors, including in federal, state, and local government. Prior to joining Bentley, Brous served as Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) Office, Policy and Regulations Director. She oversaw and directed administrative policy development and maintenance for more than 10,000 employees and contractors. Brous was designated to serve as lead for MDOT’s 2023 gubernatorial transition.

Brous’s early career highlights include serving as Government Relations Manager and Acting Director of federal, state, and local government affairs for WSSC Water, among the largest water and wastewater utilities in the nation. Brous worked directly with the White House, Congress, state legislature, and local governments on legislation, funding opportunities, education, and advocacy. This role earned Brous both the Commission and General Manager’s achievement awards.

“Bill and Sheilah bring their own unique and sought-after skillsets to the team. Bill brings over 40 years of experience in technology applications and engineering. He has an inherent understanding of the inner workings of DOTs and what executive leaders need. Sheilah brings over 20 years of experience at the federal, state, and local levels, including 10 years in the MDOT Secretary’s office. These additions to our team further reinforce the value Bentley places in helping to deliver on DOT priorities to serve the citizens of their states,” said MacArthur.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems (Nasdaq: BSY) is the infrastructure engineering software company. We provide innovative software to advance the world’s infrastructure – sustaining both the global economy and environment. Our industry-leading software solutions are used by professionals, and organizations of every size, for the design, construction, and operations of roads and bridges, rail and transit, water and wastewater, public works and utilities, buildings and campuses, mining, and industrial facilities. Our offerings, powered by the iTwin Platform for infrastructure digital twins, include MicroStation and Bentley Open applications for modeling and simulation, Seequent’s software for geoprofessionals, and Bentley Infrastructure Cloud encompassing ProjectWise for project delivery, SYNCHRO for construction management, and AssetWise for asset operations. Bentley Systems’ 5,000 colleagues generate annual revenues of more than $1 billion in 194 countries.

www.bentley.com



