Web3 Infrastructure Provider Zeeve Secures Follow-On Investment of $1,000,000 from ExpertDojo VC

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Zeeve, an industry-leading Blockchain Infrastructure-as-a-Service platform, is thrilled to announce a strategic investment of $1M from Expert Dojo, a globally recognized startup accelerator and investment firm. This follow-on investment marks a significant step in Zeeve's journey as they prepare for the next level of growth and innovation in the web3 infrastructure space.With operational bases in India, the US, Europe, and Dubai, Zeeve has made a name for itself in the domain of no-code web3 infrastructure solutions, enabling businesses to seamlessly transition to the web3 ecosystem. The platform supports over 45 blockchain protocols, offering enterprise-grade infrastructure for Public, Permissive, and application-specific blockchains. Zeeve simplifies the intricate web3 infrastructure, significantly reducing costs and deployment times, enabling projects to swiftly move into production, bypassing multiple layers of infrastructure management. Zeeve has emerged as a trusted name in the Web3 space, serving thousands of startups and investors across the globe.The partnership with ExpertDojo stems from a shared vision to revolutionize enterprise-scale Web3 solutions. With a deep understanding of emerging technology and a strong track record in scaling startups, ExpertDojo provided Zeeve with invaluable guidance and resources to navigate the market and establish a strong presence through its accelerator program."It's been rewarding to see our partnership with ExpertDojo unfold, and we're keen to further draw upon their expertise," said Dr Ravi Chamria co-founder & CEO of Zeeve. "Partnering with ExpertDojo accelerated our growth in our early phase. Their expertise in go-to-market strategies and customer acquisition gave Zeeve better exposure in diverse markets, especially in the US market. The follow-on investment of $1M stands as a strong endorsement of their belief in Zeeve's potential within the dynamic web3 landscape. Zeeve stays firmly committed to its mission - to simplify the complexities of blockchain-based solutions, facilitating their adoption on a grand scale."Brian Mac Mahon, the founder of ExpertDojo, added, "this second investment in Zeeve shows how much conviction we have in Zeeve's ability to dominate in the web3 infrastructure landscape. This investment is demonstrative of our belief that Zeeve will be one of the most significant players in the space within the next 5 years, and sets the stage for a very strong series A in early 2024."Zeeve anticipates a 200% growth this year riding on the increasing traction among the enterprises and web3 startups. The funding from this strategic partnership will be used to expedite their expansion plans and further solidify Zeeve's position as a leading provider of no-code automated web3 infrastructure solutions.About ZeeveFounded in 2021, Zeeve is an ISO 27001, SOC2 Type2, and GDPR-compliant leading Blockchain Infrastructure as a service platform in the world. Zeeve provides enterprise-grade web3 infrastructure, including full nodes and staking infrastructure for 40+ Blockchain protocols. Zeeve's robust and reliable web3 infrastructure platform has won the trust of thousands of web3 startups and investors across geographies. With 27,000+ web3 startups and 30+ large enterprises, Zeeve is the preferred provider of developer and AppChain infrastructure for all the popular Blockchain protocols.Contact Zeeve by emailing success@zeeve.io or visiting www.zeeve.io to learn how Zeeve's web3 infrastructure automation platform can help you kickstart or accelerate your web3 journey.About ExpertDojoExpertDojo is one of the most active early stage VC's in the world in terms of investment velocity. The firm's early-stage fund concentrates on identifying and nurturing startups at the pre-seed and seed level, helping the founders gain traction with their customer validation process and grow sustainable revenue streams smartly and quickly; putting them into strong positions to raise their Series A.ExpertDojo invests in companies with high potential for explosive sales growth and global expansion; by investing cash, time, and resources to help those portfolio companies growth-hack their sales, establish product market fit, and raise their Series A. Learn more about ExpertDojo by visiting www.expertdojo.com