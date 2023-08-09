Venture University Launches Real Estate Private Equity & REIT Investor Accelerator Program
Venture University, launchs its Real Estate Private Equity & REIT Investor Accelerator, including Lectures, Fireside Chats, and in depth investing experience.SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Venture University (VU), the world’s leading investor accelerator for venture capital, private equity, and angel investing, announces the launch of its Real Estate Private Equity & REIT Investor Accelerator, which offers a robust education program, including a two week Masterclass, Advanced Modules, and weekly Fireside Chats, combined with an Investment Apprenticeship Program to provide in depth experiential learning where each cohort makes 1-2 real estate investments per quarter and individuals receive a profit sharing agreement to share in the financial upside on the investments made. The program was designed for individuals looking to launch their careers within the real estate private equity and REIT industry as well as to advance and professionalize individuals currently operating in the real estate industry. The program lasts 11 weeks, and the inaugural Cohort 1 started on June 12, 2023 with 7 selected cohort members. The program has been met with resounding success, empowering aspiring individuals to break into the dynamic realms of Real Estate Private Equity and REITs.
As part of the program individuals in the session, join VU’s real estate private equity investment team at VU Capital Partners and focus on a subvertical of their choosing, such as residential real estate, commercial real estate, industrial real estate, etc. During each quarter cohort members focus on deal sourcing, conducting due diligence, investment evaluation, presenting their top real estate opportunities during weekly Partner Meetings, participate in management meetings, and present and participate on the Investment Committee.
VU’s Real Estate Private Equity & REIT Investor Accelerator is taught by industry experts with over 50+ years of real estate investment experience, who have invested over $7+ billion dollars, and have served in senior executive leadership roles within some of the largest real estate investment funds in the world, including Brookfield Properties, Avalon Bay, Yarmouth Group, and leading Goldman Sachs Global REIT fund.
"We are delighted with the successful launch of the Real Estate Private Equity & REIT Investor Accelerator and we are very much looking forward to the next cohort this Fall. For those looking to enter the real estate industry, or to refine their investment strategies within the real estate asset class, there’s no better way than participating in the dialogue with active investors and sponsors, looking at real deals, and making real investments.
During the program cohort members explore and evaluate key deal points, underwrite the range of risks involved, project the return potential, network with top sponsors and co-investors, and have the unique opportunity to execute on real estate investments as part of a private equity team,” Philip Wharton, Co-Head of Real Estate Private Equity & REIT Investor Accelerator and Partner at VU Capital Partners.
Key highlights of the Real Estate & REIT Investor Accelerator include:
Immersive Learning Environment: The program offers an immersive learning experience, where participants engage in hands-on, real-world projects and case studies during the Masterclass, Advanced Modules, and Fireside Chats. By working directly on actual investment deals and analyzing market trends, cohort members gain practical insights that are invaluable for their future careers in real estate.
Expert Faculty: Led by a team of seasoned professionals with extensive backgrounds in real estate and finance, the program's faculty provides unparalleled expertise and mentorship to guide students throughout their learning journey. This approach ensures that participants receive the highest quality education and industry insights.
Networking Opportunities: Venture University's Real Estate Private Equity & REIT Investor Accelerator offers an exceptional platform for networking. Participants have the opportunity to connect with a diverse group of like-minded individuals, as well as established professionals which are potential employers and co-investors from within the real estate
Personal Investment Strategy: The Program is intended to help each cohort member define and refine their own investment strategy – focusing on the locations, deal structures, and property types that best fit their interests and experience. The strategy is supplemented with an implementation plan – how to source, underwrite and finance their deals – either on their own or as part of a larger investment firm.
“With the launch of the Real Estate Private Equity & REIT Investor Accelerator, Venture University continues to disrupt the future of education and the private equity industry. We coined the phrase and created the category of an “Investor Accelerator” back in 2018 when only “Startup Accelerators” existed when we launched the Venture Capital Investor Accelerator. Since then we have become known as the “Y-Combinator (YC) for VC” as we are the market leader within the Investor Accelerator industry.
Venture University plays an important role within the venture capital and private equity ecosystem. We are educating and training the future leaders within the industry. We are currently in our 34th cohort for the Venture Capital Investor Accelerator and have graduated over 700+ individuals globally, which has created a large alumni base of individuals now working within the venture capital industry at all levels, including Analysts, Partners, Emerging Fund Managers, Angel Investors, Family Offices, and Fund-of-Funds.
It’s been said that it takes losing $10-20 million and 7+ years of investment experience before an individual begins to understand the craft of doing venture capital. If individuals looking to be doctors go through years of education and residency to practice their craft before operating, it makes sense that individuals looking to become investors should have a similar opportunity, and they can now do so by joining Venture University,” J. Skyler Fernandes, Founder & CEO of Venture University.
VU is interviewing new candidateses now for Cohort 2, starting on October 2, 2023. If you are interested in joining a Venture University Program, please apply today: https://www.venture.university/apply-to-vu
