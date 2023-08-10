Morphy’s July 19-20 Automobilia & Petroliana auction crossed the finish line at an impressive $2.3M

Outstanding Sinclair Aircraft double-sided porcelain service station sign with airplane graphic. Clean, fresh-to-market example. Condition of each side: 9.0 and 8.9+. Sold within estimate range for $62,400

Rare and complete 15in Jumbo Gas ‘Power To Pass’ gas pump globe with excellent elephant graphic. High-profile metal body. Circa 1930s. One of only a few known examples. Condition: 8.5. Sold for $20,910 against an estimate of $7,000-$14,000

Rare Sunset Gasoline & Rainbow Motor Oil double-sided porcelain service station sign with speeding car and airplane graphics alongside a brilliant setting-sun image. Condition: 8.5, 7.0. Sold near top of estimate range for $24,000

Circa-1920s Wayne Roman column 10-gallon visible gas pump with excellent patina. Size: 105in high. Condition: 8.0. Sold above high estimate for $28,800