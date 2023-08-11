NJ Women Minority Owned Business Celebrates Woodard Institute Recognition

A Year of Successes and Empowering Partnerships. Ospino Consulting continues to redefine the accounting industry.

Our focus on innovative solutions combined with traditional principles of accounting, prestigious certifications, as well as key partnerships, has been paramount to our success,” — Karem Ospino

FAIRVIEW, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ospino Consulting LLC, a leading provider of Client Accounting and Advisory Services (CAAS) in Northern NJ, has been recognized as one of the Top 50 Practices by the prestigious Woodard Institute.

Ospino Consulting received this industry-sought award that acknowledges excellence in the field of CAAS, highlighting firms that consistently demonstrate best-in-class strategies, client service, and innovative approaches to accounting and advisory.

Ospino Consulting’s selection underscores the firm’s commitment to providing unparalleled service and expert guidance to their clients on their journey to wealth creation.

“We’re extremely proud of this recognition, which validates our team’s hard work and dedication to our clients,” said Karem Ospino, CEO/Founder. “Being named in the Top 50 Practices by the Woodard Institute is a testament to the quality, integrity, and expertise that we bring to the accounting and advisory services landscape.”

This award comes in a period of significant growth for Ospino Consulting as it continues to evolve its offerings to better meet the needs of clients in an ever-changing economic environment. “Our focus on innovative solutions combined with traditional principles of accounting, prestigious certifications and grant allocations for our customers, as well as key partnerships, has been paramount to our success,” added Karem Ospino.

Ospino Consulting was also selected for the exclusive pilot Supplier Development Program by the Statewide Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of NJ, in partnership with the USHCC, supported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. and instructed by Blue Wave International Supplier Development Program, a company that is recognized as a supplier developer for the energy sector.

Incredible successes were also achieved by helping clients secure coveted SBE and WMBE certifications. Simplifying the application process and leveraging their expertise helps their customers unlock new opportunities and drive growth.

Additionally, Ospino Consulting assisted clients in obtaining over $250,000 in federal and local grants and was part of an SBDC interview with Sheila Harris-Adams.

With persistence, hard work, and an unwavering commitment to transformative solutions, Ospino Consulting continues to redefine the accounting industry.