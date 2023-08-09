Plannerly Empowers Teams with Centralized BIM Standards and ISO 19650 Compliance

Plannerly Logo

Plannerly Logo

BIM Checking and Verification

BIM Checking and Verification

Plannerly revolutionizes BIM management with centralized standards & ISO 19650 compliance. Streamlined workflows empower teams worldwide.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Plannerly Empowers Teams with Centralized BIM Standards and ISO 19650 Compliance

Plannerly, the leading provider of Building Information Modeling (BIM) management tools, is revolutionizing the industry by offering an integrated workflow for BIM standards and ISO 19650 compliance. This centralized solution will empower teams with a seamless, automated approach to managing their BIM standards and project contracts.

"With Plannerly, owners, architects, and contractors can manage their BIM standards in one central location, providing all teams easy access to the latest requirements for every project," says Plannerly CEO Clive Jordan. "We are committed to making it easier for project teams to understand their requirements while ensuring they can clearly demonstrate compliance. Moreover, Plannerly proudly partners with buildingSMART to adhere to industry standards and promote collaboration across the construction ecosystem."

Plannerly's solution offers a new level of efficiency and accuracy to the construction industry. The platform automates workflows, reducing administrative burdens and leaving more time for teams to focus on design and build quality. This results in increased productivity, reduced errors, and better adherence to BIM standards, ultimately leading to more successful projects.

"Plannerly is transforming how we approach BIM planning and ISO 19650 compliance. This isn't just about streamlining processes – it's about empowering teams to collaborate more effectively and deliver projects on time and within budget," adds Clive.

Embracing Plannerly's integrated workflow ensures that every team member stays on the same page, increasing overall project efficiency. Plannerly now has over 60,000 teams using the platform in over 100 countries 💯🔥

About Plannerly
Plannerly is a groundbreaking platform that simplifies BIM planning and ISO 19650 compliance. The platform provides a centralized location for BIM standards and project contracts, streamlining workflows and increasing efficiency. With Plannerly, project teams can easily access the latest owner requirements and demonstrate compliance.

Follow us on social media for more updates: #plannerly #BIM #Construction #Efficiency #Automation

News Desk
Plannerly
hello@plannerly.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Plannerly Empowers Teams with Centralized BIM Standards and ISO 19650 Compliance

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, International Organizations


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
News Desk
Plannerly hello@plannerly.com
Company/Organization
Plannerly

, California,
United States
+1 949-689-4173
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Plannerly is the ultimate solution for Architects, Engineers, and Contractors looking to simplify their project management. It combines BIM requirements, tracking, and compliance to ISO 19650, simplifying the process from start to finish. With a visually immersive interface, Plannerly makes BIM compliance more intuitive and enjoyable by providing a single platform for stakeholders to do everything from co-create contracts to automatically verifying model deliverables. The result is a highly streamlined, efficient project management system that is both easy to use and understand. Let Plannerly handle the technicalities, so you can focus on what you do best!

About Plannerly

More From This Author
Plannerly Announces Integration with buildingSMART Data Dictionary (bSDD), For Access to Reliable AEC Information
Plannerly Empowers Teams with Centralized BIM Standards and ISO 19650 Compliance
Kami hadirkan Template Terjemahan Terbaru yang Memfasilitasi Implementasi ISO 19650 dalam Bahasa Indonesia
View All Stories From This Author