To ensure the safety of drivers and crews working in the area, Highway 4 at Cameron Lake bluffs is closed due to increased risk of falling debris because of rainfall in the area that began late in the day on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.

Travellers should be prepared for the highway to remain closed until midnight tonight. The ministry and its contractors continue to monitor the site to determine if reopening to single lane alternating traffic earlier is possible.

The Cameron Lake bluffs wildfire caused damage to the bluff, and rainfall has increased the risk of debris fall along the highway. This requires that all work be suspended and the highway be closed for observation.

The ministry’s contractor is performing increased monitoring to observe whether any debris comes down.

The detour route between Lake Cowichan and Port Alberni remains open for travel. Detour route details can be found here: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/transportation-projects/other-transportation-projects/highway-4-cameron-bluffs

For up-to-date information about road conditions, visit: http://www.drivebc.ca/