Strengthening local emergency-evacuation, public-notification planning
CANADA, August 9 - The Community Emergency Preparedness Fund is administered through the Union of British Columbia Municipalities and supports projects that strengthen the resilience of First Nations and local governments in responding to and preparing for natural disasters and climate change.
The following First Nations and local governments throughout British Columbia will receive more than $880,000 in provincial Community Emergency Preparedness Funds:
Adams Lake Indian Band: Emergency Route Review and Governance Policy Development
Total funding: $30,000
Burnaby: Evacuation Route Planning Toolkits - NW Quadrant (Brentwood) and Crisis Communications Strategy
Total funding: $30,000
Cariboo Regional District: 108 Mile Ranch and Surrounding Area - Evacuation Route Plan
Total funding: $29,500
Columbia Shuswap Regional District: Community Evacuation Route Planning and Alertable Awareness Project
Total funding: $29,940
Comox Valley Regional District: Evacuation and Public Notification Planning
Regional partners: K’ómoks First Nation, Cumberland, Comox, Courtenay
Total funding: $150,000
Cowichan Valley Regional District: 2023 East and Central Cowichan Evacuation Routes
Regional partners: Ladysmith, Duncan, North Cowichan, Lake Cowichan
Total funding: $147,500
Fraser Valley Regional District: Electoral Area E Evacuation Guide
Total funding: $30,000
Kitasoo Xai’xais Nation: Klemtu Evacuation Route and Notification Plan
Total funding: $30,000
Leq’á:mel First Nation: Evacuation Route Plan and Development of Public Notification Plan
Total funding: $28,820
Metchosin: Public Notification Plan
Total funding: $30,000
Mowachaht/Muchalaht First Nation: Gold River and Tsa’xana Evacuation Planning Partnership
Regional partner: Gold River
Total funding: $60,000
Nelson: Public Notification and Emergency Route Planning
Total funding: $23,000
Nooaitch Indian Band: Emergency Communication and Evacuation Route Plan
Total funding: $25,000
North Okanagan Regional District: Emergency Communications and Grandview Bench Evacuation Route Plan
Total funding: $30,000
North Vancouver District: Evacuation Route Plan and Exercise
Total funding: $90,000
Strathcona Regional District: Quadra Island Evacuation Guidelines and Tsunami Notification Guidelines
Total funding: $32,000
Tahltan Nation: Public Notification and Evacuation Route Planning
Total funding: $30,000
Thompson-Nicola Regional District: Evacuation Route Review
Total funding: $27,625
Tsay Keh Dene Nation: Evacuation Route Planning
Total funding: $27,193.80