Strengthening local emergency-evacuation, public-notification planning

CANADA, August 9 - The Community Emergency Preparedness Fund is administered through the Union of British Columbia Municipalities and supports projects that strengthen the resilience of First Nations and local governments in responding to and preparing for natural disasters and climate change.

The following First Nations and local governments throughout British Columbia will receive more than $880,000 in provincial Community Emergency Preparedness Funds:

Adams Lake Indian Band: Emergency Route Review and Governance Policy Development

Total funding: $30,000

Burnaby: Evacuation Route Planning Toolkits - NW Quadrant (Brentwood) and Crisis Communications Strategy

Total funding: $30,000

Cariboo Regional District: 108 Mile Ranch and Surrounding Area - Evacuation Route Plan

Total funding: $29,500

Columbia Shuswap Regional District: Community Evacuation Route Planning and Alertable Awareness Project

Total funding: $29,940

Comox Valley Regional District: Evacuation and Public Notification Planning

Regional partners: K’ómoks First Nation, Cumberland, Comox, Courtenay

Total funding: $150,000

Cowichan Valley Regional District: 2023 East and Central Cowichan Evacuation Routes

Regional partners: Ladysmith, Duncan, North Cowichan, Lake Cowichan

Total funding: $147,500

Fraser Valley Regional District: Electoral Area E Evacuation Guide

Total funding: $30,000

Kitasoo Xai’xais Nation: Klemtu Evacuation Route and Notification Plan

Total funding: $30,000

Leq’á:mel First Nation: Evacuation Route Plan and Development of Public Notification Plan

Total funding: $28,820

Metchosin: Public Notification Plan

Total funding: $30,000

Mowachaht/Muchalaht First Nation: Gold River and Tsa’xana Evacuation Planning Partnership

Regional partner: Gold River

Total funding: $60,000

Nelson: Public Notification and Emergency Route Planning

Total funding: $23,000

Nooaitch Indian Band: Emergency Communication and Evacuation Route Plan

Total funding: $25,000

North Okanagan Regional District: Emergency Communications and Grandview Bench Evacuation Route Plan

Total funding: $30,000

North Vancouver District: Evacuation Route Plan and Exercise

Total funding: $90,000

Strathcona Regional District: Quadra Island Evacuation Guidelines and Tsunami Notification Guidelines

Total funding: $32,000

Tahltan Nation: Public Notification and Evacuation Route Planning

Total funding: $30,000

Thompson-Nicola Regional District: Evacuation Route Review

Total funding: $27,625

Tsay Keh Dene Nation: Evacuation Route Planning

Total funding: $27,193.80