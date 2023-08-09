Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,684 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,052 in the last 365 days.

Strengthening local emergency-evacuation, public-notification planning

CANADA, August 9 - The Community Emergency Preparedness Fund is administered through the Union of British Columbia Municipalities and supports projects that strengthen the resilience of First Nations and local governments in responding to and preparing for natural disasters and climate change.

The following First Nations and local governments throughout British Columbia will receive more than $880,000 in provincial Community Emergency Preparedness Funds:

Adams Lake Indian Band: Emergency Route Review and Governance Policy Development
Total funding: $30,000

Burnaby: Evacuation Route Planning Toolkits - NW Quadrant (Brentwood) and Crisis Communications Strategy
Total funding: $30,000

Cariboo Regional District: 108 Mile Ranch and Surrounding Area - Evacuation Route Plan
Total funding: $29,500

Columbia Shuswap Regional District: Community Evacuation Route Planning and Alertable Awareness Project
Total funding: $29,940

Comox Valley Regional District: Evacuation and Public Notification Planning
Regional partners: K’ómoks First Nation, Cumberland, Comox, Courtenay
Total funding: $150,000

Cowichan Valley Regional District: 2023 East and Central Cowichan Evacuation Routes
Regional partners: Ladysmith, Duncan, North Cowichan, Lake Cowichan
Total funding: $147,500

Fraser Valley Regional District: Electoral Area E Evacuation Guide
Total funding: $30,000

Kitasoo Xai’xais Nation: Klemtu Evacuation Route and Notification Plan
Total funding: $30,000

Leq’á:mel First Nation: Evacuation Route Plan and Development of Public Notification Plan
Total funding: $28,820

Metchosin: Public Notification Plan
Total funding: $30,000

Mowachaht/Muchalaht First Nation: Gold River and Tsa’xana Evacuation Planning Partnership
Regional partner: Gold River
Total funding: $60,000

Nelson: Public Notification and Emergency Route Planning
Total funding: $23,000

Nooaitch Indian Band: Emergency Communication and Evacuation Route Plan
Total funding: $25,000

North Okanagan Regional District: Emergency Communications and Grandview Bench Evacuation Route Plan
Total funding: $30,000

North Vancouver District: Evacuation Route Plan and Exercise
Total funding: $90,000

Strathcona Regional District: Quadra Island Evacuation Guidelines and Tsunami Notification Guidelines
Total funding: $32,000

Tahltan Nation: Public Notification and Evacuation Route Planning
Total funding: $30,000

Thompson-Nicola Regional District: Evacuation Route Review
Total funding: $27,625

Tsay Keh Dene Nation: Evacuation Route Planning
Total funding: $27,193.80

You just read:

Strengthening local emergency-evacuation, public-notification planning

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more