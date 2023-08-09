State Board of Medical Examiners Revokes License of Essex County Physician Who Had Sexual Relations with Cognitively Impaired Patient Who Bore His Child in 1986

View Consent Order

TRENTON – Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and the Division of Consumer Affairs (“the Division”) today announced that the State Board of Medical Examiners (“the Board”) has revoked the license of an Essex County physician who had sexual relations with a cognitively impaired patient who bore his child in 1986.

Dr. Jashvant Amin, an internist and hematologist with an office in Orange, NJ, agreed to the revocation to resolve a Board investigation into allegations that in 1985 he had a sexual relationship with a patient who was cognitively impaired by a prior brain injury.

According to a Consent Order filed by the Board today, the investigation found “uncontroverted evidence” demonstrating that Amin engaged in professional and sexual misconduct and lacks the “good moral character” required to serve as a healthcare professional in New Jersey.

The investigation into Amin’s alleged misconduct was opened as a result of a complaint filed against Amin by the patient’s son, who is now an adult.

“For any physician to engage in sexual activity with a patient is a serious breach of professional ethics, but it is especially egregious when the misconduct involves a patient compromised by a cognitive impairment,” said Attorney General Platkin. “No one who visits a healthcare provider in this state should ever have to worry about being exploited in this way. The revocation of this doctor’s medical license demonstrates our commitment to protecting the public from abuse at the hands of medical professionals.”

“Dr. Amin violated a core principle of medicine by sexually exploiting an extremely vulnerable patient entrusted to his care,” said Cari Fais, Acting Director of the Division of Consumer Affairs. “There is no place in the medical profession for this kind of predatory conduct, and I commend the Board for taking action to permanently revoke his license to practice in New Jersey.”

The investigation confirmed through interviews and documentation that the complainant’s mother became pregnant while she was Amin’s patient. Further, DNA testing results confirmed that the complainant is Amin’s biological son.

In citing grounds for revoking Amin’s medical license, the Board found that he violated professional laws and regulations by engaging in gross and repeated acts of negligence, malpractice, or incompetence that damaged or endangered the life, health, welfare, and safety of a person.

Under the terms of the Consent Order permanently revoking Amin’s license with prejudice, he is barred from reapplying for licensure in this State at any future time. Amin is also prohibited from entering his former medical offices when patients may be present; engaging in any patient contact at any location; and rendering medical care, including prescribing or dispensing medications of any kind. Additionally, he is precluded from managing the practice of medicine or the provision of healthcare activities; testifying as an expert witness in New Jersey; and deriving any financial benefit from medical services rendered by others.

Investigators with the Enforcement Bureau within the Division of Consumer Affairs conducted the investigation.

Deputy Attorney General Michelle Mikelberg, under the supervision of Professional Boards Prosecution Section Chief Doreen Hafner, within the Division of Law’s Affirmative Civil Enforcement Practice Group, represented the State in this matter.

Patients who believe that they have been treated by a licensed health care professional in an inappropriate manner can file an online complaint with the State Division of Consumer Affairs by visiting its website at www.njconsumeraffairs.gov or by calling 1-800-242-5846 (toll free within New Jersey) or 973-504- 6200.

