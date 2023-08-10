Spirion Unveils Spirion Custom Reports to Enhance Sensitive Data Governance
Spirion Custom Reports equips security and privacy teams with actionable reporting on their organization's risk postureTAMPA, FL, USA, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Spirion, a pioneer in sensitive data governance, today announced the release of Spirion Custom Reports, a new reporting tool that enhances their Sensitive Data Platform (SDP). This launch marks an important milestone for the company’s customers looking to gain further visibility into their inherent sensitive data risks and take proactive action to reduce them.
Spirion's intuitive and customizable reports enable security leaders to track progress of their initiatives and make smart decisions about their organizations' sensitive data. With this new tool, privacy and security teams can access KPIs tailored to their company’s specific needs, eliminating blind spots and creating greater transparency into sensitive data governance. The easily exportable reports also allow users to easily stay abreast of any changes or trends in real time.
Cyberattacks, incidents, and disruptive events have become so frequent globally that the increased level of cyber risk is now considered normal. Forrester’s 2022 data shows that 74% of global security leaders reported experiencing at least one cyberbreach in the past 12 months, compared to 63% of 2021 respondents.1
In today’s perilous IT environments, organizations need a comprehensive view of the sensitive data the company collects, processes, and stores, as well as the business risks associated with each type of data. These essential insights help organizations to better prioritize risk mitigation strategies to maintain data security and compliance with data privacy regulations.
“Spirion is a trusted partner for organizations looking to manage sensitive data risk and stay ahead of emerging threats,” says Spirion Director of Product Management Ryan Tully “With its powerful, customized reporting capabilities, Spirion provides security teams with actionable insights to reduce risk and improve data management practices.”
SDP Custom Reports offers a user-friendly, in-app interface to enable users to create their own shared libraries of reports that are custom tailored to each user’s information needs. Users select from a list of data points to include in the report and can select filters to fine tune their results – all without the need for SQL queries or APIs. Benefits include:
• Deliver standard or ad hoc reports to organizations to best align to shared user or departmental needs
• Provide complex data points in a consumable manner
• Create multiple data points across an SDP instance to customize views for varying user needs
• Automatically schedule report generation to times that best suit internal needs
• View online or export as a CSV file to analyze data from within a spreadsheet or business intelligence tool to create reports and visualizations that transform data into actionable findings
About Spirion
Spirion has relentlessly solved real data protection problems since 2006 with accurate, contextual discovery of structured and unstructured data; purposeful classification; automated real-time risk remediation; and powerful analytics and dashboards to give organizations greater visibility into their most at-risk data and assets. Spirion's Privacy-Grade data protection software enables organizations to reduce risk exposure, gain visibility into their data footprint, improve business efficiencies and decision-making while facilitating compliance with data protection laws and regulations.
1 LANDSCAPE REPORT The Sensitive Data Discovery And Classification Landscape, Q1 2023 Forrester’s Overview Of 31 Vendors 3/10/23 By Heidi Shey with Amy DeMartine, Danielle Chittem
