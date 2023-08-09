Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,679 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,058 in the last 365 days.

MDC encourages private and community land conservation

Body

HANNIBAL, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) works with private landowners all over the state to provide recommendations for land management along with financial assistance for certain projects. Last year, Community and Private Land Conservation (CPLC) staff in the northeast region visited over 43,000 acres of land in the region to provide aid to the community.

CPLC staff promote healthy land management practices such as timber stand improvement, invasive species control, native vegetation establishment and management, and many other practices. MDC supports healthy land and water management throughout the state on both private and public lands, and because of this, cost share agreements and other financial aid are available to private landowners and communities looking to conserve their land and water resources.

Citizens interested in working with their local CPLC staff can find the proper contact information for their area here: https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4ok. For more information on private land conservation practices along with available aid programs, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4m4.

You just read:

MDC encourages private and community land conservation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more