MDC encourages private and community land conservation

HANNIBAL, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) works with private landowners all over the state to provide recommendations for land management along with financial assistance for certain projects. Last year, Community and Private Land Conservation (CPLC) staff in the northeast region visited over 43,000 acres of land in the region to provide aid to the community.

CPLC staff promote healthy land management practices such as timber stand improvement, invasive species control, native vegetation establishment and management, and many other practices. MDC supports healthy land and water management throughout the state on both private and public lands, and because of this, cost share agreements and other financial aid are available to private landowners and communities looking to conserve their land and water resources.

Citizens interested in working with their local CPLC staff can find the proper contact information for their area here: https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4ok. For more information on private land conservation practices along with available aid programs, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4m4.