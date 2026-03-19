MDC welcomes new hunters to Intro to Turkey Hunting programs in Crystal City and Potosi

CRYSTAL CITY & POTOSI, Mo.— Turkey hunting can be intimidating to start on your own. It seems like a lot with getting to know the regulations, the gear needed, the decoys, using calls, selecting a hunt location, and more. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) can provide the helping hand that makes turkey hunting accessible.

Missouri’s 2026 spring turkey hunting weekend for young hunters, ages 6-15, is April 11 and 12. The regular spring turkey hunting season is April 20 through May 10. In advance of the season, MDC is teaming up with National Wild Turkey Federation to offer two Introduction to Turkey Hunting programs.

The first will be held Monday, March 30, from 5 – 7 p.m. at Festus Crystal City Conservation Club in Crystal City, and the second on Wednesday, April 1 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the Washington County Library in Potosi.

“The goal of this class is to equip turkey hunters, young and old, with the skills and knowledge necessary to get out in the turkey woods and be successful,” said MDC Conservation Educator Matt Murray.

Both Introduction to Turkey Hunting programs are free and open to anyone age 11 years and up. Advanced online registration is required using the following links:

The programs will introduce new turkey hunters to proven hunting strategies. Participants will learn what kinds of habitat tend to hold turkeys, how to positively identify a turkey, basic hunting and shooting safety, hunting regulations, firearm selection, and shotgun patterning.

Students will get an introduction to the most popular turkey calls and effective calling techniques, including practical tips on when and how often to call. Other gear will be reviewed to help beginning hunters be successful, such as clothing, hunting blinds, and decoys.

“MDC has partnered with local National Wild Turkey Federation chapters to combine their years of experience and ours to share with you,” Murray said.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.