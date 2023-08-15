Stukent Lands a Spot on the Inc. 5000 List for the Sixth Year Running
Being on the Inc. 5000 list for six years straight showcases our dedication to elevating education and supporting students globally.”IDAHO FALLS, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Stukent, an innovator in education technology, proudly announces its inclusion on the Inc. 5000 List for the sixth straight year. Fewer than 1% of businesses in the United States have made the Inc. 5000 list six times in a row, distinguishing Stukent as a leader in the edtech industry.
— Stuart Draper, Stukent CEO
Stukent stands among 68 other companies from the education sector on this list, which features the fastest-growing companies in the United States. The Inc. 5000 reflects the hard work and resilience of numerous businesses, with Stukent named alongside internationally recognized brands such as Intuit, Zappos, and Microsoft. The honor underscores Stukent's effort to close the gap between academia and fast-moving, dynamic industries.
“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000 — with the fast growth it requires — is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."
Established in 2013 by CEO and founder Stuart Draper, Stukent develops first-in-the-world Simternships™, or simulated internships, and digital courseware for cutting-edge high school and higher education classrooms. Driven by the mission to help educators help students help the world, Stukent's resources now support over 14,000 educators in 84 countries. By the fall 2023 semester, more than one million students will have used Stukent’s platforms to prepare for bright, successful careers.
Commenting on this milestone, Draper stated, "Being on the Inc. 5000 list for six years straight showcases our dedication to elevating education and supporting students globally. A big thanks to our innovation partners and the internal teams who’ve been pivotal in our journey."
The Inc. 5000 criteria focus on revenue growth between 2017 and 2020. Stukent's inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list for the sixth consecutive year is a testament to its indomitable spirit, innovation-driven approach, and unwavering commitment to shaping the future of education on a global scale.
For more information, please view Stukent’s Inc. 5000 video announcement at https://youtu.be/YDqwFn7cJQw.
About Inc. 5000
Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
About Stukent
Stukent is reimagining effective education, bridging the gap between academia and dynamic, fast-moving industries. Stukent provides innovative first-in-the-world Simternships™ for business, marketing, and communication disciplines. These simulations and courseware are used by over 7,500 institutions of higher education across 84 countries. Stukent was founded in 2013 by Stuart Draper with a mission to help educators help students help the world. Stukent is headquartered in Idaho Falls, ID. To learn more, visit stukent.com.
Scott Carr
Stukent
scott.carr@stukent.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Stukent Lands a Spot on the Inc. 5000 List for the Sixth Year Running