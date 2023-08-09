HR Logics and AccuSourceHR Announce Strategic Partnership AccuSourceHR HR Logics

Cutting-Edge HR Compliance Solutions and Innovative Employment Screening Combine Forces to Streamline Compliance and Boost Profitability for Businesses

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HR Logics, a trusted provider of comprehensive workforce compliance solutions, is pleased to announce a partnership with AccuSourceHR, a PBSA-accredited full-service employment screening organization. This partnership aims to create a synergistic environment for HR and employment compliance, emphasizing efficiency, accuracy, and unparalleled customer service.

With a shared mission to empower businesses and protect their bottom line, HR Logics and AccuSourceHR will combine their unique strengths to streamline HR processes and ensure comprehensive, cutting-edge compliance and screening solutions. This collaboration is designed to help clients navigate the complexities of HR and employment compliance effortlessly, enabling them to focus on their core operations and business growth.

"Our goal at HR Logics is to simplify HR compliance, allowing businesses to thrive without undue regulatory burdens," said Shannon Scott, CEO of HR Logics. "Partnering with AccuSourceHR will allow us to offer our clients a more comprehensive suite of services, reinforcing our commitment to delivering unrivaled HR solutions."

With this partnership, AccuSourceHR clients will have access to HR Logics streamlined HR compliance management for the entire employee lifecycle. From onboarding to unemployment, employers will have access to:

- Form I-9 Verifications

- Hiring Incentives & Tax Credit Processing

- Affordable Care Act Reporting & Compliance Management

- Verification Services

- Unemployment Cost Management

Additionally, HR Logics clients will be able to access AccuSourceHR’s streamlined screening solutions. From screening to onboarding to ongoing monitoring, employers can access AccuSourceHR’s 500+ products and services.

"This alliance enables us to leverage our combined expertise in compliance and employment screening, delivering on our promise to provide clients with the most innovative and thorough solutions in the industry," said Dan Filby, CEO of AccuSourceHR.

HR Logics and AccuSourceHR share a commitment to customized service, providing scalable solutions that grow with their clients. Both firms have consistently been recognized for their dedication to delivering exceptional customer experiences, making this partnership a natural fit. Together, they hope to change the landscape of HR compliance and employment screening, setting new standards for service and efficiency in the industry.

About HR Logics:

HR Logics is a leading provider of comprehensive HR compliance solutions, dedicated to simplifying compliance management and boosting profitability for employers. By combining cutting-edge technology with industry expertise, HR Logics empowers businesses to navigate the intricacies of compliance requirements seamlessly. With compliance solutions spanning the employee lifecycle, HR Logics enables employers to mitigate risk, increase profitability and focus on core business operations.

About AccuSourceHR:

AccuSourceHR, Inc. is a full-service employment screening organization headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Recognized as a PBSA-accredited, award-winning 20-year screening industry veteran, they are committed to continuously promoting a balance between affording innovative technology and providing comprehensive, consistent, US-based client care. This objective is reinforced by the belief every client is unique and deserves a customized program of quality background and drug screening solutions to meet their specific organizational goals. Their diverse, tenured team includes knowledgeable subject matter experts in key highly regulated and compliance-driven industries. AccuSourceHR strives to ensure every client views them as an extension of their organization’s human resources, safety, and risk mitigation teams. accusourcehr.com

