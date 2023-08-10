DeskConnect Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace
Here at FabSoft, we are incredibly excited to offer our revolutionary document technology for Azure OpenAI on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.”MONTVILLE, NEW JERSEY, USA, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FabSoft, an innovator in document AI solutions, today announced the availability of DeskConnect on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for Azure. FabSoft customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.
DeskConnect, a leading AI and machine learning (ML) product, can seamlessly extract and analyze text and handwriting from documents and print jobs on a a user’s desktop in real-time, sending documents instantly to large language models (LLMs). Imagine a fast-paced insurance company using DeskConnect to process client forms and enable real-time responses to business queries via Chat GPT style prompts or APIs. This would give their customer service, data analysis, and executives the power to ask any question imaginable by leveraging the power of Azure OpenAI services.
“Here at FabSoft, we are incredibly excited to offer our revolutionary document technology for Azure OpenAI on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace,” Gary Hollfelder, CEO, FabSoft said. “The opportunity to make DeskConnect available on Microsoft Azure Marketplace increases the ability for companies worldwide to use real-time information in Chat GPT.”
DeskConnect is low-cost, easy to install, easy to use with point-to-point security, and comes with a free trial. It also comes with all the wizard-like integrations to Azure OpenAI.
Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. said, “We’re pleased to welcome DeskConnect to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure.”
The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use. With the inclusion of DeskConnect, FabSoft continues to shape the future of efficient document processes.
