Vistar Media Partners with Singapore Icon Ten Square for Programmatic DOOH Advertising
Vistar Media expands inventory across Southeast Asia with one-of-a-kind digital billboard capable of immersive 3D anamorphic advertising displaysSINGAPORE, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vistar Media, the leading global provider of programmatic software and digital signage solutions for out-of-home (OOH), today announced Ten Square, the largest outdoor LED display in Singapore, has tapped Vistar as their supply-side platform (SSP) partner for programmatic DOOH transactions. Advertisers across Southeast Asia and around the world connected to Vistar’s SSP can now access Ten Square’s ground-breaking 3D anamorphic screen situated on the façade of the iconic one-stop car vending machine in Singapore's bustling CBD.
The 305 sqm. Ten Square digital billboard boasts high-resolution images with 10mm pixel pitch and more than 3 million pixels, including anamorphic content capabilities on three sides. A first-of-its-kind in Singapore, creating an immersive and eye-catching experience for onlookers, the screen is located within a high-traffic shopping hub in the city, and even includes an event space that can be used for brand activations, launches and promotions.
"We're so thrilled to welcome such an innovative partner like Ten Square to our robust network of digital inventory in Southeast Asia,” said Franck Vidal, Director, Southeast Asia Sales & Partnerships at Vistar Media. “Ten Square’s unique screen truly leans into the future of programmatic out-of-home, and the immense creative potential that comes with the channel. I’m excited to witness firsthand how advertisers tap into this unique canvas for their advertising campaigns.”
“As we double down on our investment in programmatic DOOH across Southeast Asia, I’m excited to forge such a strong partnership with Ten Square, bringing advertisers one of the most unique out-of-home formats in Singapore for their advertising efforts,” said Ben Baker, Managing Director, APAC at Vistar Media. “Partnerships like these are crucial to our efforts at Vistar to accelerate the overall adoption of pDOOH, and I’m confident this will help advertisers continue to recognise the unique value the channel can bring to an omnichannel media mix.”
“We are thrilled to partner with Vistar Media to help brands execute iconic pDOOH campaigns across our standout, “state of the art” screen that sits on the façade of the eye-catching car vending machine,” said Gary Hong, Founder of Ten Square. “With these innovations, we hope to elevate creatives and branding to new heights, captivating audiences even in the darkest of nights through our mesmerizing 3D anamorphic "ready" billboard. The seamless fusion of technology and artistry empowers brands to make a deep and lasting impression on passersby.”
Interested in learning more about how you can leverage programmatic DOOH and Ten Square’s immersive Singapore screen in your next advertising campaign? Contact Vistar Media today.
About Vistar Media
Vistar Media is the leading global provider of programmatic technology for digital out-of-home (DOOH). With a mission of enhancing every OOH transaction with automation, data and measurement, Vistar has established the most comprehensive marketplace for programmatic out-of-home transactions via a demand-side platform (DSP), supply-side platform (SSP), and data management platform (DMP). Vistar also offers core infrastructure software for media owner networks, via the Vistar Ad Server and device and content management platform (Cortex). For more information, visit www.vistarmedia.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
Skylar Spencer
Vistar Media
email us here