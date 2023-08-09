Submit Release
DNREC and Kent Conservation District Offer Grants for Septic Tank Pump Outs

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control and Kent Conservation District announce grants are available for homeowners in the Chesapeake Bay Watershed in Kent County who wish to have their residential septic tanks pumped out for routine maintenance. Funding for the new grant initiative is made available by DNREC Division of Watershed Stewardship through a Chesapeake Bay Implementation Grant.

Regularly pumping out a septic system prolongs the life of the system as well as protects surface and ground waters from potential contamination. Up to $200 in grant funds are available to qualifying applicants on a first-come, first-served basis. Funding for the project is provided by a Chesapeake Bay Implementation Grant through the DNREC Nonpoint Source Program in partnership with the Kent Conservation District, administering the program.

More than $68,000 in grant funding – or enough to pump out roughly 300 Kent County residential septic systems – is available. The homeowner must live in the home to qualify for grant funding. The pump-out project runs through June 30, 2024 or as long as funding lasts.

For more information, interested homeowners may contact the Kent Conservation District at 302-608-5370 or visit kentcd.org for a grant application.

About DNREC
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Watershed Stewardship develops and implements innovative watershed assessment, monitoring and implementation activities. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or LinkedIn.

