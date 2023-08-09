WSDA Farm to School Purchasing Grant Applications Open

The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) is offering $4 million in Farm to School Purchasing Grants in the 2023-2025 biennium to increase the purchase, use, and promotion of foods that are grown, raised, caught, or foraged in Washington by child nutrition programs, including schools, childcare, and early learning services. The grant also helps communities respond to and recover from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic with support to child nutrition programs.

The grant is available to school districts, childcare centers and organizations that operate a USDA Child Nutrition Program, as well as Tribal schools and Tribal early learning centers.

Funding will be released in two rounds. Applications for Round 1 of the Farm to School Purchasing Grants are now open and are due by 5 p.m. PST on Sept. 25, 2023.

Grant amounts will range from $1,000 to $800,000 and be based on student and community need, the proposed project’s alignment with the purpose of the grant, and achievability within the grant period. Grant funds can be used for food that is grown, raised, caught, or foraged in Washington state as well as non-food costs that support the development and sustainability of farm to school efforts to purchase and promote foods grown and raised in Washington State such as equipment, materials and supplies, staff time, transportation and travel costs associated with farm to school training.

WSDA Farm to School Purchasing Grants are an ongoing market opportunity for Washington farmers and producers to sell to small and large institutions. Producers can explore this fact sheet to learn about selling to schools and other institutions, visit the WSDA Farm to School Toolkit, or reach out to farmtoschool@agr.wa.gov for assistance connecting with their local school district.

For complete details on the grant guidelines and to apply, please visit the Farm to School Purchasing Grant webpage or email farmtoschool@agr.wa.gov.

