Georgia Department of Community Affairs, Georgia Serves grants $6.6 million in AmeriCorps funding for Georgia

Atlanta, Ga. – Georgia Department of Community Affairs Commissioner Christopher Nunn announced today that Georgia Serves is granting $6,600,668 in federal AmeriCorps funding to 20 organizations across the state.

These grants will enable 651 AmeriCorps members to serve communities in Georgia through these organizations. AmeriCorps members will tackle some of the toughest problems in Georgia including education, economic opportunities, healthy futures, homelessness, people living with disabilities, financial literacy, and environmental issues.

The following organizations were awarded grants for 2023-2024 to implement AmeriCorps programs in Georgia:

AmeriCorps Financial Aid Awareness Program, $229,945

AmeriCorps Georgia Relay Teaching Residency, $85,000

AmeriCorps Georgia Southern University Research and Service Foundation, $171,248

College AIM (AmeriCorps Planning Grant), $74,975

AmeriCorps Project RISE, $487,969

Breakthrough Atlanta, Inc. (Georgia AmeriCorps Program), $353,159

Christian City AmeriCorps Georgia, $132,027

Communities in Schools of Georgia (AmeriCorps Foundations Tutorial Program), $193,790

Dekalb County Board of Health Public Health, $460,800

University of Georgia 4-H/AmeriCorps Project, $552,000

Georgia Tech AmeriCorps Academic Mentoring Program, $172,790

GoodwillSR AmeriCorps Program, $206,940

Hands On Atlanta AmeriCorps, $969,399

One World Link Public Health, $882,081

Rural Georgia AmeriCorps Program, $568,930

Sewa International AmeriCorps Atlanta, $220,682

Teach for America – Metro Atlanta, $140,000

Georgia State University T.E.E.M.S. AmeriCorps, $188,056

University of Georgia Community Food Fellows (AmeriCorps Georgia State Program), $287,998

Youth Villages AmeriCorps Program, $222,879

AmeriCorps’ unique model means that the grants announced today will leverage approximately $4.2 million additional from the private sector, foundations, and other sources – further increasing the return on the federal investment.

In addition, AmeriCorps will provide nearly $6 million in Segal AmeriCorps Education Awards for the members funded by these grants.

After completing a full term of service, full-time AmeriCorps members may receive an award of approximately $6,895 that they may use to pay for college or to pay off student loans. Awards vary based on member status i.e., full-time or less than full-time.

Approximately 75,000 AmeriCorps members annually serve through 21,000-plus schools, nonprofits, and community and faith-based organizations across the country. These citizens have been and continue to be critical in communities recovering from disasters. They also tutor and mentor young people; connect veterans to jobs; care for seniors; reduce crime and revive cities; fight the opioid epidemic; and meet other critical needs. AmeriCorps also helps thousands of first-generation college students access higher education.

Since the program’s inception in 1994, more than 1 million Americans have served, providing more than 1.5 billion hours of service while earning more than $3.6 billion in education scholarships. More than $1 billion of this funding has been used to pay back student debt.

AmeriCorps is a federal agency that engages millions of Americans in service through its AmeriCorps and Senior Corps programs and leads the nation's volunteering and service efforts. For more information, visit AmeriCorps.gov.

Those interested in joining AmeriCorps can learn more at AmeriCorps.gov/Join.