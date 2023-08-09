First 100% solar powered production boat launched in Minnesota

Boat on trailer Cruising under power of sunlight Self refueling

24' Solar Sal allows autonomous cruising on sunlight alone, with substantial battery backup for peaceful nighttime cruising.

True green boating without the hassle of needing to recharge.” — John Gouldson

AFTON, MINNESOTA, USA, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The first 100% solar powered production boat was launched in Minnesota on Wednesday, August 2nd, 2023. The boat, the Solar Sal 24, is a 24’ feet long cruiser that is powered by a bank of four solar panels backed up with a 14.4kW battery bank, allowing for autonomous cruising in daylight on solar panels alone and with an extended range at night.

Designed and built from the ground up for absolute efficiency, she was developed so that the hull and powertrain were perfectly matched. The technology then rests inside a beautifully designed and traditional profile that allows up to ten guests to cruise free of any noise or exhaust fumes.

This is a pivot point for clean boating as it is the first solar powered production boat that is capable of operating without any fossil fuels or manual recharging. Not only is this a major step forward in the fight against climate change, it also provides economical operation and the ability to peacefully use inland waterways.

Solar Sal 24 is one of the many yachts marketed by IY Green, a company solely in place to bring knowledge and availability of these fast developing craft and their powerplants to the attention of customers looking for alternatives to fossil fuel watercraft. IY Green, a dedicated renewable energy yachting company, now has offices in the U.S. and Europe.