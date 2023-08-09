Remarks of Ambassador Richard L. Buangan

on the Occasion of the

Google-Mongolia Partnership Launch Event

Friday, August 4, 2023

Washington, D.C.

I am so excited to see Mongolia partnering with Google to provide world-class educational opportunities for young Mongolians. I want to congratulate the government of Mongolia, Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene and his delegation here, and his entire government for having the vision and commitment to create a bright and prosperous future for its people. And I want to thank Google for sharing the best of American innovation and education with the people of Mongolia.

People-to-people ties serve as the foundation of the U.S.-Mongolia Strategic Third Neighbor Partnership. It is based on the belief that both our countries are better off when our dreamers, our entrepreneurs, and our inventors inspire and learn from each other.

Together, you are going to make a real difference in the lives of students, teachers, and future technology professionals. With this partnership, Mongolia will be a country that stands tall among digital democracies, a model for others in the region to emulate; it can advance the vision I am sure we all share of a nation with a robust, diverse economy where investors come in confidence and aspiring young entrepreneurs know their innovation and hard work will be rewarded.

Your partnership is a wonderful example of the great things that can be achieved when the government and private sector see themselves as partners. This is one big step forward in our journey together towards your digital transformation. I am confident that this announcement will contribute to our larger goal of building a shared future that transcends geography and unites the people of our two great democracies. And it will create a bright future for the United States and Mongolia.

Thank you.

