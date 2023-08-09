AppraiseAll Launches Software Release and Partnerships with National Companies
AppraiseAll announces new software and new partnerships with national companies CDK Global, DealerTrack DMS, Galves Market Data, and Black Book Vehicle Values.
Dealers are tired of losing inventory to CarMax, Carvana, Cash For Cars, and others. AppraiseAll offers dealers a chance to disrupt the disruptors, start that conversation, and get those units first!”SMITHTOWN, NY, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive software company AppraiseAll has announced the release of their software and new partnerships with national companies CDK Global, DealerTrack DMS, Galves Market Data, Inc., and Black Book Vehicle Values.
— Michael Villani CEO/President
Founded in 2021, AppraiseAll offers auto dealerships with automotive software and automated appraisal tools to streamline a client’s service lane appraisal process. Automated and self-sufficient, AppraiseAll utilizes a dealership’s existing DMS and wholesale valuation subscriptions to determine the value of each vehicle. As soon as a service writer writes up a vehicle, AppraiseAll will automatically provide a value to each vehicle a dealer wishes to purchase.
“We have taken the age-old question in the car business of where to purchase the best pre-owned inventory and provided a solution,” said a representative of AppraiseAll. “Our answer is ‘At your front door!’”
AppraiseAll has partnered with CDK Global, DealerTrack DMS, Galves Market Data Inc., and Black Book. For over fifty years, CDK Global has been a multinational company that supports the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries with the data, tools, and technology they need to integrate clients’ purchasing processes and build deeper relationships with clients. DealerTrack is a leading dealer management system for integrated dealership technologies offering best-in-class sales, and finance and insurance software that provides dealerships with a cross-product view of each customer and improves the customer experience.
Galves Market Data, Inc. is the oldest automotive wholesale company in the United States and continues to provide the industry’s most accurate and current electronic data, offering reliable price guides and regionalized values to subscribers nationwide. Black Book is a trusted automotive digital resource that provides information that assists in purchasing, lending, and selling choices.
The leaders of AppraiseAll are excited to enter these certified partnerships to enhance and streamline the customer experience.
“AppraiseAll makes it possible for dealers to appraise every car that pulls in the lane and make custom rules for specific makes and models. It's automated, fully customizable, and a game changer!” said a representative of AppraiseAll.
The company is also in talks for a partnership with Reynolds and Reynolds.
AppraiseAll software is an excellent advantage for dealerships that need used inventory and want to streamline their appraisal processes with zero human interaction. It is fully customizable, easy to set up, and automated, with no long-term contracts or hidden charges. Presently, AppraiseAll serves mid-New York State, Long Island, and Washington State.
For more information and a free demo, visit AppraiseAll and fill out a contact form today.
