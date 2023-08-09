Safaa.ai Launches Artificially Enabled Applicant Tracking System, Revolutionizing the Hiring Process
Centric Group Inc. launches Safaa ATS, an AI-powered Applicant Tracking System, streamlining recruitment and redefining talent acquisition.
We are using cutting edge artificial intelligence to bring automation to hiring process. With capability of processing 1000s of CVs; the portal save considerable time for HR and recruiters.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Centric Group Inc, a pioneering force in global technology solutions with offices in Houston, Dubai, and Karachi, is thrilled to announce the launch of Safaa ATS, an Artificially Enabled Applicant Tracking System (ATS). This innovation is set to revolutionize the recruitment process by providing a highly efficient and unbiased talent acquisition solution. Safaa ATS was conceived out of the necessity for an optimized hiring process, arising from Centric's rapid organizational expansion.
Usman Khalid, CEO of Centric, remarked, "During our growth journey, we recognized the need for a more efficient, unbiased method for talent acquisition. Artificial Intelligence (AI) presents a precise and thorough means of automating initial screening procedures in hiring, without succumbing to the fatigue or quality degradation often associated with manual CV review."
By leveraging advanced AI capabilities, Safaa ATS innovatively parses and structures CV data, significantly enhancing the quality of data gathered. The system's intelligent algorithm assigns each candidate a score based on their CV and the role they applied for, factoring in specific skill keywords. This unique feature enables hiring teams to execute swift and accurate searches, identifying, for example, SharePoint developers with more than five years of experience in SPFx, residing in Texas.
Safaa ATS's ability to store structured data also provides organizations with a ready pool of past applicants, facilitating swift hiring responses to emerging needs. Khalid added, "Once an applicant pool is developed, businesses can efficiently verify candidate availability, paving the way for a more agile, proactive recruitment strategy; all with a single click."
Further enhancing its appeal, Safaa ATS includes a fully branded job portal allowing corporations to engage directly with potential applicants. "This feature is particularly crucial as a significant number of Gen Z individuals entering the workforce bring a different mindset to the employment process compared to previous generations," said Khalid.
The system's value has been swiftly recognized, with a pilot project award from a Middle Eastern government, indicating the robust potential of Safaa ATS. Khalid commented, "This early success demonstrates the need for and potential impact of an innovative, efficient talent acquisition system like Safaa ATS."
Khalid concluded, "With Safaa ATS, we're automating a significant portion of the hiring process, freeing HR professionals to focus on securing top-tier talent. We believe Safaa ATS to be the world's first nearly fully automated system, setting a new standard in the recruitment industry."
About Centric Group Inc:
As a leading digital transformation agency, Centric Group Inc, headquartered in Dubai, brings together deep industry knowledge and technological prowess to deliver innovative solutions that revolutionize business operations. With a strong presence across diverse sectors, Centric is dedicated to creating smart, efficient, and sustainable solutions that drive success.
About Safaa.ai:
Safaa ATS represents a groundbreaking leap in applicant tracking technology developed by Centric. It combines cutting-edge AI capabilities with streamlined workflows to automate and optimize the hiring process. With its multi-lingual job portal and global appeal, Safaa.ai is set to transform talent acquisition for businesses worldwide.
