Granting Hope: The Human-Animal Alliance Empowers Animal Therapy Program for Young Women in Need

A gold sketch of a woman and a horse. The words "The Human-Animal Alliance."

The Human-Animal Alliance awarded a $16,000 grant to Hope Reins to provide equine-assisted therapy to young women in crisis.

Every young person deserves to know the life-changing benefits animals have to offer.”
— Jackie Ducci, Founder, The Human-Animal Alliance
WELLINGTON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Human-Animal Alliance has awarded a grant to Hope Reins, a faith-based program in North Carolina that provides equine therapy to children and families in need.

Hope Reins rescues horses from abuse or neglect before giving them a second chance as therapy animals. It has provided more than 2,000 children and adolescents with free equine-assisted therapy over 14 years.

The $16,000 grant will provide 20 weeks’ worth of equine mentorship sessions for adolescent girls dealing with anxiety, depression, suicidal ideation, and other trauma-related mental health challenges. The grant will help cover the costs of horse maintenance, as well as equine specialists and licensed therapists, both central to the program’s operations.

For Hope Reins Founder and CEO Kim Tschirret, the healing power of horses aided her in her young life, which was marred by abuse and alcoholism.

Similarly, Jackie Ducci, founder of The Human-Animal Alliance, sought comfort in horses due to social anxiety that deeply impacted her childhood. “[Horses] saw and accepted me for exactly who I was when the rest of the world didn’t get me,” Ducci said. “Every young person deserves to know the life-changing benefits animals have to offer.”

The Human-Animal Alliance extensively vetted animal-therapy programs across the country when searching for the right partner to help combat the rapidly increasing mental health crisis facing youth across today. Hope Reins was in a league of its own.

“We are honored to partner with Hope Reins,” Ducci said. “They are truly a remarkable operation, and we know with 100% certainty that the work they do with these young women we’ve sponsored will transform their lives.”

The Human-Animal Alliance has already received letters of gratitude from impacted families receiving services at Hope Reins.

“Because of your help and your support of this program, the clients here are able to find new ways to cope with their trauma, hope for their future and healing for their hearts and minds,” wrote Jessica, a North Carolina mother whose daughter is showing significant improvement and growth following her sessions at Hope Reins.

The Human-Animal Alliance also recently awarded a similar grant to Tomorrow’s Rainbow, an animal-therapy organization in Coconut Creek, Florida.



To learn more about The Human-Animal Alliance, please visit our website.

To learn more about Hope Reins, please visit their website.

About The Human-Animal Alliance
The Human-Animal Alliance is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Based in Wellington, Florida, The H-AA is dedicated to bringing people and animals together, keeping them together, and advocating for the human-animal bond.

Janelle Menard
The Human-Animal Alliance
+1 203-446-1075
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
LinkedIn
Facebook

You just read:

Granting Hope: The Human-Animal Alliance Empowers Animal Therapy Program for Young Women in Need

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Janelle Menard
The Human-Animal Alliance
+1 203-446-1075
Company/Organization
The Human-Animal Alliance
2490 Muir Circle
Wellington, Florida, 33414
United States
+1 203-446-1075
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Granting Hope: The Human-Animal Alliance Empowers Animal Therapy Program for Young Women in Need
The Human-Animal Alliance Provides Grant for Animal Therapy, Bringing Hope to Bereaved Children in Need
View All Stories From This Author