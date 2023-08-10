Granting Hope: The Human-Animal Alliance Empowers Animal Therapy Program for Young Women in Need
The Human-Animal Alliance awarded a $16,000 grant to Hope Reins to provide equine-assisted therapy to young women in crisis.
Every young person deserves to know the life-changing benefits animals have to offer.”WELLINGTON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Human-Animal Alliance has awarded a grant to Hope Reins, a faith-based program in North Carolina that provides equine therapy to children and families in need.
— Jackie Ducci, Founder, The Human-Animal Alliance
Hope Reins rescues horses from abuse or neglect before giving them a second chance as therapy animals. It has provided more than 2,000 children and adolescents with free equine-assisted therapy over 14 years.
The $16,000 grant will provide 20 weeks’ worth of equine mentorship sessions for adolescent girls dealing with anxiety, depression, suicidal ideation, and other trauma-related mental health challenges. The grant will help cover the costs of horse maintenance, as well as equine specialists and licensed therapists, both central to the program’s operations.
For Hope Reins Founder and CEO Kim Tschirret, the healing power of horses aided her in her young life, which was marred by abuse and alcoholism.
Similarly, Jackie Ducci, founder of The Human-Animal Alliance, sought comfort in horses due to social anxiety that deeply impacted her childhood. “[Horses] saw and accepted me for exactly who I was when the rest of the world didn’t get me,” Ducci said. “Every young person deserves to know the life-changing benefits animals have to offer.”
The Human-Animal Alliance extensively vetted animal-therapy programs across the country when searching for the right partner to help combat the rapidly increasing mental health crisis facing youth across today. Hope Reins was in a league of its own.
“We are honored to partner with Hope Reins,” Ducci said. “They are truly a remarkable operation, and we know with 100% certainty that the work they do with these young women we’ve sponsored will transform their lives.”
The Human-Animal Alliance has already received letters of gratitude from impacted families receiving services at Hope Reins.
“Because of your help and your support of this program, the clients here are able to find new ways to cope with their trauma, hope for their future and healing for their hearts and minds,” wrote Jessica, a North Carolina mother whose daughter is showing significant improvement and growth following her sessions at Hope Reins.
The Human-Animal Alliance also recently awarded a similar grant to Tomorrow’s Rainbow, an animal-therapy organization in Coconut Creek, Florida.
To learn more about The Human-Animal Alliance, please visit our website.
To learn more about Hope Reins, please visit their website.
About The Human-Animal Alliance
The Human-Animal Alliance is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Based in Wellington, Florida, The H-AA is dedicated to bringing people and animals together, keeping them together, and advocating for the human-animal bond.
