e-BUS DYNAMICS INDIANA LLC – PIONEERING ELECTRIC BUS CONVERSIONS AND DRIVETRAIN SOLUTIONS
Affordable and sustainable solutions to re-power fleets
Do not go where the path may lead, go instead where there is no path and leave a trail.”WARSAW, INDIANA, USA, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Warsaw, Indiana – e-Bus Dynamics Indiana recently launched in north-central Indiana with a clear mission to provide an affordable and efficient solution for repowering fossil-fuelled buses and other vehicles to electric power; and to offer original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) a turnkey electric drivetrain solution without requiring extensive in-house development efforts. The company, under the leadership of founder, Jacobus Pentz, is currently in the process of establishing a manufacturing and R&D facility as well as a conversion center in Indiana, with plans to add four additional conversion centers at strategic locations throughout the country. The introduction of e-Bus Dynamics Indiana and its drivetrain manufactured in the United States not only represents a major step forward in sustainable transportation but also a significant job creator, initially employing 86, with the potential of creating 580 additional direct jobs over a ten-year period as well as about 1700 indirect jobs.
— Ralph Waldo Emerson
The unique aspect of e-Bus Dynamics Indiana lies in the origin of its drivetrain technology, having been developed in South Africa by Pentz in 2014. The technology was specifically tailored to withstand challenging conditions such as poor road infrastructure, steep inclines, and daily routes spanning from 100 to 186 miles. "At e-Bus Dynamics Indiana, we have prioritized the development of a robust and reliable drivetrain that can cater to the demands of African conditions," stated Pentz. "Our goal is to offer efficient, durable, and dependable electric transportation, while also addressing the needs of the American market.”
The versatile electrical drivetrain designed by Pentz is readily integrated into any vehicle, and the introduction of this novel technology to the U.S. market brings environmental benefits along with significant cost savings for the public transport sector, eliminating the need for fleet replacements. Pentz further explained, “We have designed a drivetrain that provides a seamless conversion process for existing bus fleets, significantly reducing their carbon footprint and operational expenses. Moreover, our technology eliminates the need for specialized charging infrastructure, making it accessible and practical for any vehicle."
By combining ingenuity with cutting-edge technology, e-Bus Dynamics Indiana is well-positioned to revolutionize the electric bus industry, setting new standards for efficiency, reliability, and sustainability. The U.S. school bus fleet, as the largest public transportation fleet in the US, presents a substantial opportunity for repowering to electric. Nationally, 26 million children in the U.S. rely on 480,000 buses to commute to and from school each day, with cumulative mileage of nearly 6 billion miles annually. The e-Bus Dynamics Indiana drivetrain offers a range that comfortably handles daily routes of approximately 180 miles (300 km) making it a viable repowering option to these existing fleets. The company is currently in negotiations with entities selling used buses along with school districts to repower their vehicles with the locally manufactured e-Bus Dynamics Indiana electric drivetrain.
While the company will utilize the drivetrain in existing fossil fuelled vehicles and in its own manufactured vehicles in the future, it maintains a broader vision that encompasses collaborating with other OEMs that lack an independently developed drivetrain. This strategic partnership approach empowers OEMs to swiftly embrace electric technology without incurring substantial financial investments in research and development.
Contracts for the supply of the e-Bus Dynamics Indiana electric drivetrain are also in the process of being concluded with companies manufacturing new buses in Brazil and Egypt as well as a public transport authority in the UK for the repowering of public transport vehicles.
Jacobus Pentz became known for his groundbreaking research into developing sustainable alternatives to fossil fuel-driven vehicles. Funded privately to date, he has consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation in the industry. As the founder of e-Bus Dynamics Indiana, Pentz will ensure that e-Bus Dynamics Indiana will bring this same engineering and entrepreneurial momentum to the customers in the United States, offering novel solutions carrying the label “Proudly made in the USA.”
Shane Kroon
e-Bus Dynamics Indiana LLC
+1 574-527-8933
shane@ebusdynamics.com